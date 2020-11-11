Samantha Fish will conclude her high school swimming career this weekend during her fourth trip to the Iowa high school state meet in Marshalltown.
After qualifying in all four of her events at last week’s regional meet, she set a record in Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week voting. She collected 8,297 votes in the online poll to shatter the all-time best by more than 3,000 votes. In total, this week’s contest drew 11,880 votes.
Fish, a senior from Dubuque Hempstead, finished second in the 100 backstroke in 59.71, fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:00.12, and sixth in both the medley relay (1:57.34) and 400 freestyle relay (3:53.26).
“Sam really got some good time drops at the last meet and she was the lead swimmer in both of her relays,” Hempstead swim coach Renee Roos said. “She just had a great meet.”
Fish is hoping to improve on last year’s state finishes, where she took 28th with a 1:00.86 in the 100 butterfly, 20th in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.21 and helped the 200 medley relay take 24th in 1:56.17.
“I was really happy with how I did last season, but I swam my best times during my sophomore year at state,” she said. “My goal going into it is to swim my very best and leave it all in the pool; I’d really like to beat those times from my sophomore season.”
Fish ranks among the school’s best in the 200 and 500 freestyles, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
“Sam is a very solid athlete, and she has really become more confident in her abilities this year,” Roos said. “She understands how competitive she can be and she has stepped up in her leadership abilities.”
Fish is seeded 16th in the backstroke, 24th in the butterfly, 28th in the medley relay and 29th in the 400 free relay.
“I am definitely looking forward to the relays the most because they just have a different type of energy,” she said. “I love supporting my teammates. I think that is probably my favorite thing about swimming is the people that I’ve met along the way and the friendships that have developed because of it.”
Fish began swimming at the age of eight with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes, and has been swimming year-round ever since.
“I have been swimming for so long that it’s just part of who I am,” she said. “It’s taught me the value of hard work and time management, among other things. I wouldn’t know what to do without swimming as a part of my life.”
Although she has not committed to any college yet, she does hope to continue her swimming career next fall.
“I’m still weighing out my options, but I haven’t made any decisions yet,” she said. “Right now I just want to enjoy this weekend and savor every minute of what I have left with my high school teammates.”