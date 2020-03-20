Luka Garza’s first national player of the year marked the first for a University of Iowa men’s basketball player. It’s happened quite a few more times since.
The Hawkeyes’ 6-foot-11 center on Thursday was named national player of the year by Basketball Times, the sixth outlet to bestow that award on him.
Already a first-team all-America pick by most major outlets, Garza was previously named national player of the year by The Sporting News, Stadium, The Athletic, Bleacher Report and ESPN.
The Washington, D.C., native was also voted the United States Basketball Writers Association’s District VI Player of the Year and was the Big Ten Conference’s Player of the Year. He is a finalist for the Naismith Award, the Oscar Robertson Trophy, the Wooden Award, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award and the Lute Olson Award.
Garza scored 740 points and grabbed 305 rebounds in the regular season, one of three Big Ten players ever to total 740-plus points and 300-plus rebounds in a single season — joining Purdue’s Glenn Robinson (1994) and Joe Barry Carroll (1979).
He was second nationally with a dozen 20 point-10 rebound games and 25 games with at least 20 points. He was third in total field goals (287) and points per 40 minutes played (29.8). He was fifth nationally averaging 23.9 points per game. He had 15 double-doubles — the third-most in program history — and five 30-point games.
Garza averaged 26.2 points in 20 Big Ten games, the first player to average at least 26 in Big Ten play since Robinson averaged 31.1 in 1994. Garza’s 740 points this season broke a 50-year-old program record set by John Johnson in 1970.
He also scored 20 or more points in a school-record 16 consecutive conference games, the longest streak by any Big Ten player since Ohio State’s Dennis Hopson did it in 16 consecutive games in 1987.
Garza scored a season and career-high 44 points at Michigan and 38 at Indiana, the two highest outputs by any Big Ten player this season.
Iowa finished the season 20-11 overall and was 11-9 in league games. The Hawkeyes the No. 5-seed for the Big Ten tournament, but did not play before the postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Iowa at one time was in the mix for the regular-season championship and would have been a likely pick for an at-large berth into the NCAA tournament.