There’s no stopping the Dubuque Senior boys basketball team of late.
Daquon Lewis had 16 points, Brock Medinger and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue added 12 apiece, and the Iowa Class 4A fifth-ranked Rams took down 2A No. 4 Camanche, 82-66, on Saturday at Nora Gymnasium — extending Senior’s winning streak to 10 straight games.
The Rams (13-1) scraped to a 39-35 lead at halftime before outscoring the Indians (14-2), 43-31, in the second half. They haven’t lost since Dec. 20 at Hempstead for their only blemish on the season.
Cooper Medinger and Jim Bonifas scored nine points apiece to round out Senior, who takes on 4A No. 2 Cedar Falls on Tuesday. That game will be a rematch of last year’s 4A state championship game, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. back in Nora Gym.
West Des Moines Dowling 51, Dubuque Hempstead 42 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jamari Smith scored 24 points with six 3-pointers, but the Iowa Class 4A No. 9 Mustangs (12-4) dropped their third game in their last six. Michael Duax added 16 points for Hempstead.
Galena 47, Orangeville 39 — At Orangeville, Ill.: After a sluggish 14 points in the first half, the Pirates (13-10) outscored Orangeville, 20-9 in the third quarter to earn the win. Ethan Hefel led the way with 15 points.
Warren 60, Pearl City 29 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Mitchel Wolff and Ethan Williams scored 11 points apiece, Matthew Reidl added 10 and the Warriors improved to 11-6 with a victory over winless Pearl City.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cascade 72, Wilton 38 — At Wilton, Iowa: Nicole McDermott scored 19 points, Skylar Dolphin added 14 and Faith Bower and Ally Hoffman finished with 13 apiece, as the Iowa Class 2A top-ranked Cougars remained unbeaten, improving to 18-0.
Prairie du Chien 72, Barneveld 37 — At Barneveld, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored a game-high 19 points and the Blackhawks improved to 12-3 on the year.
WRESTLING
Meyer, Mitchell finish high for Eagles — At West Union, Iowa: Clayton Ridge’s Cade Meyer (106 pounds) and Andrew Mitchell (182) both claimed second place in their respective weight classes during the Upper Iowa Conference Tournament. North Fayette Valley won the meet with 235.5 points. The Eagles placed sixth overall with 59 points.