Dubuque Wahlert's Alana Duggan (right) wrestles Center Point-Urbana's Moorea Brown in the 138-pound seventh round consolation match at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls State Tournament in 2020.
Girls wrestling is on the climb all across the country and right here in the tri-states.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association hosted its first girls state tournament this past season, and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced in January that it would be sanctioning the sport for the 2022-23 season.
Across the TH coverage area, eight female wrestlers earned state medals. Here is the 2021-22 Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Wrestling Team, selected based on state tournament finish and overall record and listed alphabetically:
Alana Duggan, Dubuque Wahlert — Duggan finished her career as a three-time state medalist, but saved the best for last. She posted a 15-6 record, closing the season with five straight wins at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament to claim the 145-pound state championship, becoming the second Golden Eagle to win a girls state title.
Josie Jecklin, Western Dubuque — Jecklin posted a 14-9 record at 155 pounds for the Bobcats and finished eighth at the IWCOA state tournament.
Nevaeh Koch, Belmont/Platteville — Koch placed eighth at 100 pounds at the inaugural WIAA girls state tournament.
Chloe LaRue, Cuba City/Benton/Southwestern — LaRue finished runner-up at 145 pounds at the WIAA girls state tournament, finishing with a 16-1 record.
Hannah Reel, Dubuque Senior — Reel went 17-11 for the Rams, placing fifth at 110 pounds at the IWCOA state tournament.
Kylie Rule, Mineral Point — Rule finished the season 5-1, winning the 132-pound WIAA girls state championship.
Rachel Schauer, Fennimore — Schauer reached the 165-pound semifinals of the WIAA girls state tournament, placing fourth and finishing the season with a 9-2 record.
Samantha Spielbauer, Clayton Ridge — Spielbauer went 17-3 at 170 pounds for the Eagles, placing third at the IWCOA state tournament to become a two-time state medalist.