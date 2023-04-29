Riley Donahoe doubled, homered and drove in five runs, and Platteville beat East Dubuque, 10-4, on Friday in Platteville, Wis. Brock Lang was 2-for-3 for East Dubuque (13-7).
Fennimore 12, Darlington 2 (5 innings) — At Fennimore, Wis.: Tyson Gehrke went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Macoy Miles and Lucas Lendosky had two hits apiece as the Golden Eagles routed the Redbirds.
Potosi/Cassville 6, Argyle 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen went 2-for-3 with a double, Ethan Kerkhoff earned the win and Dawson Weber closed it out for the save as Potosi/Cassville (7-6) beat Argyle.
PREP SOFTBALL
Platteville 6, East Dubuque 3 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lauren Wernimont delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the third, and Kennedy Shea struck out seven over seven innings as the Hillmen beat the Warriors.
Cuba City 5, Lancaster 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Payton Gile threw a one-hit shutout, and Addie Schauff and Josie Kruser each went 2-for-3 with a double as the Cubans beat the Flying Arrows.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Hillmen 4th — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Noah Deis, David Li, Cash Peterson and Liam Davis won the 4x400 relay in 3:53.98, and the 4x800 team of Peterson, Zade Plumb, Deis and Brian Richter finished second in 9:20.88 to help Platteville finish fourth at the Timberwolves Invitational.
Corbin Demo was third in the shot put (37-4 ¾) and Fennimore was third in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays to place sixth. Oliver Post was third in the 300 hurdles (47.08) to lead Cassville/Potosi, which finished ninth.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Eagles win title — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Izzy Bender won the triple jump (30-8), Rhiannon Nelson-Hahn won the high jump (4-10), Rachael Schauer won the discus (113-3) and was second in the shot put (34-3 ¼), and Rose French (10-0) and Brooklyn Lull (8-6) finished 1-2 in the pole vault as Fennimore rallied past host River Ridge, 114-111.5, to win the Timberwolves Invitational.
Platteville’s quartet of Paige Kerkenbush, Alli Bird, Shaena Prestegard and Ally Debuhr won the 4x800 relay in 11:33.00 to help the Hillmen place fourth.
Cassville/Potosi placed ninth behind a runner-up finish from the 4x100 relay of Ava Gillilan, Iris Adams, Grace Laufenberg and Hannah Infield (55.22).
GIRLS SOCCER
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 2, Galena/East Dubuque 0 — At Galena, Ill.: The Pirates put up a fight, but couldn’t find the net in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference loss.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Grand View 9-6, Clarke 8-4 — At Peosta, Iowa: Kainoa Torres homered twice and Thomas Brannon and Daniel Phyle also went deep in the opener, and Phyle and Maguire Fitzgerald hit home runs in the second game, but the Pride (27-14, 20-9 Heart of America Conference) dropped a pair against the Vikings (28-11, 16-9).
Loras 12, Luther 2 — At Petrakis Park: Ryan Wohlers was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Max McCallum and Daniel Rogers had two hits and two RBIs apiece as the Duhawks (23-12, 13-6 American Rivers Conference) opened a key series against the Norse (20-14, 13-6).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
William Penn 5-2, Clarke 1-4 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Malarie Huseman pitched three scoreless innings of relief in the second game, and Emma Hodnet drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the Pride (12-31, 5-19 Heart of America Conference) snapped an 11-game losing streak.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dubuque 17, Northland 4 — At Ashland, Wis.: Sam Todd scored four goals, Jacob Coller chipped in three and Aidan Culligan and Tyler Johnson added two apiece, and the Spartans (9-7) beat Northland to end the regular season on a four-game winning streak.
