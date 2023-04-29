Riley Donahoe doubled, homered and drove in five runs, and Platteville beat East Dubuque, 10-4, on Friday in Platteville, Wis. Brock Lang was 2-for-3 for East Dubuque (13-7).

Fennimore 12, Darlington 2 (5 innings) — At Fennimore, Wis.: Tyson Gehrke went 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Macoy Miles and Lucas Lendosky had two hits apiece as the Golden Eagles routed the Redbirds.

