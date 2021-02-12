A look at this weekend’s United States Hockey League games:
WATERLOO BLACK HAWKS (8-15-1) AT DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (10-14-0)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: Dubuque has won all four meetings this season and eight straight against Waterloo, a series record. With a 4-1 win Jan. 29 at Waterloo, the Saints clinched a second straight Cowbell Cup and their fifth overall. After tonight, the teams play only once more, March 27 in Waterloo.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints return to action after having last week’s three-game series against Youngstown postponed because of coronavirus concerns. Dubuque hasn’t played since a 6-4 loss at Des Moines on Jan. 31 ended its five-game winning streak. The Saints have gone 7-3-0 over their last 10, which is tied with Chicago and Tri-City for the best in the USHL entering this weekend. Dubuque sits eight points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with one game in hand on fourth-place Team USA. Lukas Parik, the Los Angeles Kings’ top goaltending prospect, has gone 2-1 with a 1.84 goals against average and .930 save percentage since joining the Saints late last month. After this weekend, the Saints will reach the midway point on the 54-game schedule.
Scouting Waterloo: The Black Hawks enter this weekend on the USHL’s longest active losing streak, four games, which includes a pair of home setbacks to Dubuque. Eighth-place Waterloo sits 11 points out of the fourth and final playoff slot in the Western Conference.
Tonight’s festivities: The Saints will receive the Cowbell Cup before tonight’s game. They will also host their popular Teddy Bear Toss. When the Saints score their first goal, fans will toss stuffed animals onto the ice to benefit the local Toys for Tots initiative.
FIGHTING SAINTS AT CHICAGO STEEL (19-6-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 3:05 p.m. Sunday at Fox Valley Ice Arena
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The teams split their previous two meetings, both in Dubuque. They play a total of eight times this season.
Scouting Chicago: The defending USHL regular-season champion Steel have averaged 5.14 goals per game this season through the first 27 games. Last season, their record-setting offense scored 4.93 goals per game. Chicago ranks second in the USHL with a 30.2% success rate on the power play, but the Steel easily lead the league with 129 power play opportunities and 39 power play goals. The next closest are Omaha’s 111 opportunities and Green Bay’s 25 goals.