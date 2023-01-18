Max Lucey caught fire from distance, and kept setting up his teammates.
Lucey drained eight 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 34 points, and Cuba City rolled past Riverdale, 89-56, on Tuesday night in Muscoda, Wis.
Lucey added eight assists for the Cubans, who saw 11 different players score and led, 43-25, at halftime.
Cody Houtakker added 12 points for Cuba City, which improved to 9-3 overall.
Darlington 48, Fennimore 43 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Redbirds held off the Golden Eagles for a road win in SWAL action.
Southwestern 66, Iowa-Grant 39 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Wildcats powered past the Panthers for a SWAL win.
Highland 68, Cassville 35 — At Highland, Wis.: The Cardinals routed the Comets in their Six Rivers Conference clash.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 73, Dubuque Hempstead 61 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Reed Strohmeyer scored 19 points, but the Mustangs lost on the road to the J-Hawks.
Cedar Rapids Washington 56, Dubuque Wahlert 49 — At Wahlert Gym: Seamus Crahan and Duke Faley scored 12 points apiece, Nolan Berendes added 12, but the Golden Eagles suffered a home setback against the Warriors.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 66, Western Dubuque 60 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Caleb Klein scored 14 points, Colton McIlrath added 13 and Daviyon Gaston and Kanyon Bryte scored 12 apiece as the Bobcats lost on the road to the Hawks.
Beckman Catholic 62, Camanche 42 — At Camanche, Iowa: Padraig Gallagher scored 20 points, Aiden Wessels added 14 and Trent Arens had 10, and the Trailblazers (9-4) trounced the Storm.
Bellevue 55, Monticello 46 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jensen Wedeking and Hunter Putman scored 20 points apiece to lead the Comets to a victory over the Panthers.
Cascade 73, Northeast Goose Lake 67 (OT) — At Cascade, Iowa: Jackson Lieurance scored 29 points, Cole McDermott added 19 and Cooper Hummel 10, and the Cougars (10-4) held off the Rebels in overtime.
Bellevue Marquette 67, Lisbon 49 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Evan Scott scored 17 points, Kannon Still added 16 and Caden Kettmann and Isaac Brinker chipped in 10 apiece as the Mohawks beat the Lions and improved to 15-0.
Waverly-Shell Rock 57, West Delaware 36 — At Waverly, Iowa: The Go-Hawks defense shut down West Delaware for a non-conference victory.
Galena 80, West Carroll 18 — At Mount Carroll, Ill.: Connor Glasgow scored 21 of his game-high 34 points in the first half, Parker Studtmann added 12 and B. Kevern 10, and the Pirates routed the Thunder.
Scales Mound 50, Stockton 38 — At Stockton, Ill.: Charlie Wiegel scored 16 points and the Hornets saw three other players score at least eight apiece in a win over the Blackhawks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 74, Cedar Rapids Washington 35 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Claire Lueken scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the first half, Ruth Tauber added 18 and Olivia Donovan and Maria Freed had 12 each as the Golden Eagles routed the Warriors.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 72, Dubuque Hempstead 44 — At Moody Gym: Camdyn Kay scored 18 of her game-high 24 points after halftime, but the Mustangs lost at home to the J-Hawks.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 66, Dubuque Senior 62 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sam McDonald scored 22 points, Anna Kruse had 12 and Elly Haber added 10 to pace the Rams, but the Cougars won the game.
Cascade 55, Northeast Goose Lake 38 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars pulled away to beat the Rebels and improve to 12-1 overall.
Beckman Catholic 47, Camanche 9 — At Camanche, Iowa: The Trailblazers’ defense clamped down on the Storm in their River Valley Conference clash.
Monticello 48, Bellevue 36 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Kalesia DeShaw led the Comets with 22 points, but the Panthers earned the River Valley Conference victory.
Maquoketa 81, Anamosa 36 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals throttled the Blue Raiders for a River Valley Conference victory.
Lisbon 60, Bellevue Marquette 51 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Elise Kilburg scored 15 points, Addison Ploessl had 12 and Megan Kremer 10, but the Mohawks (12-3) lost at home to the Lions (8-7).
Waverly-Shell Rock 44, West Delaware 33 — At Waverly, Iowa: The Go-Hawks powered past the Hawks for a non-conference victory.
Platteville 61, Wisconsin Dells 52 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 25 points, Lizzie Poller added 13, and the Hillmen eased to a victory over Wisconsin Dells.
Shullsburg 56, Iowa-Grant 50 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Camden Russell scored 15 and Stella Spillane added 14 to lead the Miners over the Panthers for a non-conference victory.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Hempstead 2,252; Cedar Rapids Washington 1,965 — At Cherry Lanes: The Mustangs defeated the Warriors in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 90, Dubuque Senior 80 — At Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center: William Fry won the 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke and led off the winning 200 medley relay with Duncan Freund, Jarrett Herber and Alex Dixon to lead the Rams in the narrow defeat. The Rams also got wins from Zack Heiar in the individual medley and breaststroke, while Herber took the 50 freestyle.
