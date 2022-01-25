One of the brightest stars on Dubuque Senior’s lone baseball state championship team gained induction into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend.
Joe Hoerner, a Key West native who pitched 14 seasons with seven different Major League Baseball teams, received the honor posthumously during the organization’s annual awards banquet on Saturday in Cedar Rapids.
The seven-member induction class also included coaches Billy Argo, of Davenport Assumption; Mike Laird, of Oskaloosa; Nick Zumsande, of Muscatine; and Brian Luft, of Des Moines; player Reggie Stalzer, of Marshalltown; and umpire Jay Flora, of Marshalltown. They joined 289 previously inducted members.
Hoerner, a side-wheeling left-handed pitcher, starred at Senior from 1951-54 and led the Rams to the state championship in his senior season before being signed by the Chicago White Sox organization in 1957. The White Sox assigned him to Duluth-Superior of the Class C Northern League, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors after posting a 16-5 record, punctuated by pitching the final eight innings of a 14-0 no-hit victory over Winnipeg.
Hoerner made his Major League debut on Sept. 27, 1963, with the Houston Colt .45s, who later became the Astros. He pitched three scoreless innings in a 10-3 loss to the New York Mets.
The St. Louis Cardinals selected Hoerner in the Rule 5 Draft in November of 1965. He pitched for the Cardinals from 1966 through 1969 and appeared in 161 games for a team that won the World Series in 1967 and lost in the Fall Classic a year later. Hoerner made five World Series relief appearances while with St. Louis.
Hoerner posted a 1.54 ERA and 13 saves in 1966 as the Cardinals’ team Rookie of the Year. Then, in helping St. Louis win back-to-back National League pennants, he won a combined 12 games and saved 32 more. He went 4-4 with 15 saves in 1967 and, the following season, became the top left-handed reliever in the National League with an 8-2, 1.47 ERA and 17 saves in 47 games.
In Game 3 of the 1968 World Series against the Detroit Tigers, Hoerner became the first player in MLB history to collect a hit in a World Series without having one in the regular season. Two years earlier, he hit his only big league home run off Chicago’s Ferguson Jenkins at Wrigley Field.
The Cardinals sent Hoerner to the Philadelphia Phillies after the 1969 season as part of a seven-player trade that included Curt Flood, and he made the National League all-star team the following season. He later pitched for the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds before retiring in 1977 at the age of 40 after 21 years of professional baseball.
With a career record of 39-34, a 2.99 ERA and 99 saves, he was considered one of the best relief pitchers in an era before it became a specialty. He struck out 412 batters in 562 2/3 innings. From 1966–1971, his first six full seasons in the big leagues, he posted one of the lowest ERAs among big league relievers at 2.16.
Hoerner passed away on Oct. 4, 1996, as the result of a farming accident in Hermann, Mo. He was 59.
AREA COACHES HONORED AT BANQUET
Jerry Roling, who posted a 1,022-527 record at Cascade and Dubuque Wahlert before retiring in 2015 after 44 seasons, received the Denny Olejniczak Legacy Award from the IHSBCA. Roling, the 2012 National High School Athletic Coaches' Association Coach of the Year, remains active in the IHSBCA as well as serving on the Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame board of directors.
Eben Baumhover, a 1996 Western Dubuque graduate, won the Class 2A state coach of the year award after leading Van Meter to a second consecutive state championship. In his second season as the head coach, he posted a 34-3 record and led the Bulldogs to a 6-0 victory over Des Moines Christian in the championship game.
Three area coaches were honored on Saturday for reaching win milestones. Cascade’s Roamn Hummel collected his 300th victory last summer, while Dubuque Wahlert’s Kory Tuescher and Edgewood-Colesburg’s Aaron Hamann joined the 200-win club.