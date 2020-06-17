Aplington-Parkersburg will have to wait another two weeks to begin its truncated Iowa high school baseball season.
The school made the decision after several players came in close contact with fellow students who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Waterloo Courier. The Butler County Public Health Department directed the players to quarantine 14 days from the initial contact date.
“As the head coach at A-P, and with great conversation with our assistants, I have decided that it would be best as a program to not play our scheduled games for the next two weeks and return to competition at full strength,” coach Brett Kleespies told the Courier. “I feel that this is what is best for our guys as well as the safety of our opponents, coaching staffs and umpires. This truly has been one of the hardest choices to make as a coach, but know that the safety of our guys is the utmost importance.
“My heart hurts for our guys and we will continue to stand by their side and help them along in this crazy time in their lives.”
The decision will cost the Falcons half of their season. Those in the program who did not have close contact with the confirmed COVI9-19 cases will be allowed to practice during the next two weeks, and Kleespies plans to do so in smaller groups.
Iowa is the only state in the country to offer baseball and softball in the summer. Due to concerns over the coronavirus, the state association waited until June 1 for teams to practice, and games commenced on Monday – roughly three weeks later than originally scheduled. In a typical year, teams begin practice in early May.
ILLINOIS SANCTIONS GIRLS WRESTLING
Two more state high school associations have decided to sanction girls wrestling, bringing the number of states offering the sport to 26. Beginning with the 2021-22 season, South Dakota will hold a girls division at its state tournament and Illinois will offer a separate girls tournament.
South Dakota announced its decision on Thursday, and Illinois made the move on Monday.
Tradition-rich Iowa is not one of the states to sanction girls wrestling, although the state coaches association offers a state tournament on a club level. According to USA Wrestling, the states offering sanctioned girls wrestling are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.
NICK NURSE BOBBLEHEADS NOW AVAILABLE
Carroll, Iowa, native and Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse now has his likeness on four limited-edition bobbleheads produced exclusively by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.
The bobbleheads have been individually numbered to 2,019, and they are only available at store.bobbleheadhall.com. The bobbleheads cost $30 each (plus shipping and handling), with the complete available at $100.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is located in Milwaukee and produces customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals and teams across the country.