Prep volleyball roundup: Senior, Hempstead post strong showings at MAC/MVC Crossover Telegraph Herald Aug 25, 2023 Aug 25, 2023 Updated 25 min ago

Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead posted strong showing on Thursday in the Mississippi Athletic Conference/Mississippi Valley Conference Crossover held in DeWitt, Iowa.

Senior finished 2-1 with sweeps over Clinton (21-14, 21-15) and DeWitt Central (21-3, 21-17), before falling to Davenport Assumption (21-17, 21-19).

Cambel Drapeau led the Rams with a combined 20 kills, Sophie Link had five aces and 13 digs and Jenna Lewis dished out 32 assists.

Hempstead swept DeWitt Central (21-16, 21-12), got by Clinton (21-16, 16-21, 15-7) and was swept by Assumption (21-17, 21-14). 

Addison Wright fronted the Mustangs with 15 digs, 13 kills and four aces and Luci Weber contributed 18 assists.

Fulton 2, Galena 0 — At Fulton, Ill.: Gracie Furlong racked up 16 digs and six kills, Addie Hefel had seven assists, but the Pirates were swept in their season opener, 25-19, 26-24.

Orangeville 2, Scales Mound 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Brooklyn McCartney posted 18 digs and Anniston Werner downed five kills, but the Hornets dropped their season opener, 25-20, 25-13.