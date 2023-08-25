Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead posted strong showing on Thursday in the Mississippi Athletic Conference/Mississippi Valley Conference Crossover held in DeWitt, Iowa.

Senior finished 2-1 with sweeps over Clinton (21-14, 21-15) and DeWitt Central (21-3, 21-17), before falling to Davenport Assumption (21-17, 21-19).

Recommended for you