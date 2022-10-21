Payton Griebel certainly embraces the challenge of the Iowa City Kickers Soccer Park.

For the second time in the last week and a half, the Bellevue junior used a strong finishing kick to come from behind and win a big cross country race. The No. 6-ranked Griebel ran a 5K time of 16:49 on Thursday to beat Iowa City Regina’s No. 3-ranked Aiden O’Neil by 3.7 seconds to win an Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet after claiming a River Valley Conference title there last week.

