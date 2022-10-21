Payton Griebel certainly embraces the challenge of the Iowa City Kickers Soccer Park.
For the second time in the last week and a half, the Bellevue junior used a strong finishing kick to come from behind and win a big cross country race. The No. 6-ranked Griebel ran a 5K time of 16:49 on Thursday to beat Iowa City Regina’s No. 3-ranked Aiden O’Neil by 3.7 seconds to win an Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet after claiming a River Valley Conference title there last week.
Griebel and Aiden Onken, who placed fourth, also led the Comets to their ninth state team berth in 10 years. The Dyersville Beckman girls team advanced out of a Class 2A qualifier in Monticello behind individual state qualifiers Julia Mertz, Madelyn Reiter and Abby Knepper.
“I felt like it was my best race of the year, because I felt really strong the whole time … and so did my entire team,” Griebel said. “It’s a difficult course in some areas, and I did fall behind a bit, but I wasn’t going to let that deter me. I stayed strong the entire time.
“(O’Neil) is a great runner, and I stuck with him the whole way. I got him about the same point in the race as conference, just dug my head down and went for it. It feels great. Empowering. I’m already excited for state next weekend.”
In Class 1A, the top two teams and the top 10 individuals advance to state. Regina defended its home turf and won the team title with 30 points, and Bellevue easily outdistanced Hudson, 57-85, to claim the second team spot.
Onken ran a 17:44 to finish fourth, while the Comets also scored with 18th-place Ben Steinbeck (19:12), 21st-place Connor Kilburg (19:26) and 23rd-place Ben Meyer (19:37). Gabe Manders took 30th and Kaden Guenther finished 35th for Bellevue.
“We felt we had a good shot to get through, but you still have to run the race, right?” Bellevue coach Scott Jess said. “We’re fortunate to have the leaders we have, because they help the younger guys keep their nerves down. Once we started warmups, it was business as usual.
“Of course, it helped that we just ran conference there last week. The guys knew the course, so they could go out and run relaxed.”
The Bellevue girls finished fifth with 119 points. Grace Hingtgen finished 15th, followed by Gabby Hingtgen in 28th, Delaney Dunne in 37th, Adessa Leibfried in 38th, Kendelle Scheckel in 40th and Hannah Braet in 43rd.
In Class 2A, the top three teams and top 15 individuals qualify for state.
Monticello won its own girls qualifying meet with 56 points, three ahead of both Tipton and Dyersville Beckman Catholic. Tipton won the sixth-runner tiebreaker to claim second.
Sumner-Fredericksburg finished a distant fourth with 108 points.
Mertz led the Trailblazers with a fourth-place 19:38, while Reiter took ninth in 20:11 and Knepper claimed 11th in 20:26. Beckman also scored with Maria Kruse in 17th and Maria Dudzik in 18th, while Ellie Recker (44th) and Jordan Their (54) did not contribute to the team count.
“We came in, hoping to get in the top three, and to finish only three points behind Monticello, which has been ranked No. 1 most of the season, is a big confidence booster going into state,” Beckman coach Tyson Squiers said after his team qualified for state for the second straight year and third in program history.
The Beckman boys finished eighth with 225 points behind Jacob Schlarmann (26th), Andrew Schlarmann (28th), Adam Gaul (43rd), Danny Dudzik (59th), Andrew Salrin (69th), Joe Schneider (71st) and Spencer Rea (76th).
