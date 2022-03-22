Nate Reiff had a breakout campaign for Southwestern this season, and he nearly willed the Wildcats to the Wisconsin state basketball tournament.
The senior post for Southwestern earned all-state honors in Division 5 from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association on Monday.
Cuba City’s Carter Olson and Mineral Point’s Joah Filardo also received all-state honors in Division 4.
Reiff (6-foot-8) had a terrific season while helping the Wildcats to a regional championship. Reiff averaged 16.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots per game this season, showing his ability to not only score around the basket but step outside and make shots.
Olson, a 5-foot-11 senior, led Cuba City to a very successful season by averaging 18.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. The dynamic yet aggressive point guard led the SWAL in both scoring and assists while sparking the Cubans to a 24-3 record.
Filardo, a 6-foot-1 senior, helped the Pointers to another regional championship and berth into sectionals. Filardo averaged a team-high 17 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per outing.
Benton junior Rex Blaine and Belmont senior Waylon Palzkill received honorable mention in Division 5.
Mineral Point senior Leyten Bowers, River Ridge junior Braden Crubel, Darlington seniors Easton Evenstad and Hunter Hardyman, Fennimore junior Brady Larson, and Cuba City junior Max Lucey were each tabbed honorable mention in Division 4.