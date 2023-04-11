The tale of two halves is a phrase often used in describing sporting events, and the Dubuque Hempstead girl’s soccer team put an exclamation point on that reference with a 5-0 win over city rival Dubuque Wahlert at Steele Field on Tuesday afternoon.

The Mustangs, after a scoreless first half, scored 30 seconds into the second half, and added four more goals within 8 minutes to quickly put the game away.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.