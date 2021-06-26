Connor Kurth challenged himself to put up the kind of numbers established by previous USHL standouts in their rookie seasons.
It wasn’t quite that simple.
The USHL had never been more competitive than the 2020-21 season, mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two teams opted out of the season and those players were dispersed throughout the league, and talent flocked to the USHL from other Junior leagues and even college programs that either didn’t play at all or had their seasons shortened.
“I looked at other guys’ stats from previous seasons and wanted to compare with what they did. I wanted to play my game and, hopefully, get up to their level,” Kurth said. “When a lot of guys started telling me this was the hardest year the USHL has ever had, it made me feel a lot better about what I was able to accomplish, and it built a lot of confidence in my game.”
On Friday, the USHL named Kurth and Dubuque Fighting Saints teammate Matthew Savoie to its all-rookie team. Savoie made the first team and Kurth the second team.
Kurth, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound forward from South Center Lake, Minn., finished fourth in USHL rookie scoring with 15 goals and 41 points in 52 games. The University of Minnesota recruit earned an invitation to the BioSteel All-American Game, and NHL Central Scouting listed him as the No. 203 North American skater eligible for next month’s NHL Draft.
Savoie, a 5-10, 180-pound forward from St. Albert, Alberta, finished second in rookie goal scoring with 21 and fifth in rookie points with 38 despite playing just 34 games. The 17-year-old has been projected as a high first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft and will play for Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League this season.
“Savoie has an ability to play the game in a way we all appreciated, hence him being recognized for it at the league level. But perhaps more valuable than where he’s at now, he has the drive to go farther, he is easy to coach, and he loves the game,” said Oliver David, who coached the Saints this season and has accepted an assistant coaching position in Switzerland for this season. “I’d like to personally thank him and his family for allowing us to be part of his journey at this stage in his ascent. It will be exciting to watch him continue climbing.”
Savoie began his time in Dubuque with a three-point night against Waterloo. He scored four game-winning goals, five power play goals and two shorthanded goals. He finished fifth in team shooting percentage at 18.3%.
“Matt is a world-class player and he showed that the moment he hit the ice with us last season,” general manager Kalle Larsson said. “Adding him to our group gave a much-needed boost when we turned our season around.”
Kurth also made an immediate impact in the USHL by notching a hat trick in his first game, a 7-4 loss to Muskegon at Mystique Community Ice Center in November.
“That game gave me a lot of confidence, which helped me play my game throughout the whole season,” said Kurth, who figures to be among the team leaders again in 2021-22. “Adaptability became a little easier because I had that confidence game right away.
“My teammates, the older guys who have done it before and understood what it’s like to go through it as a young player, made sure I was comfortable. I have to give a lot of credit to those guys, especially Stephen Halliday and Robert Cronin for helping me all year.”
Kurth handled himself like a veteran from the onset.
“Connor impressed us all from Day 1, from coming into camp well-conditioned, to how he competed in training sessions,” David said. “What became apparent as the season progressed was his ability to finish — to shoot and score. Knowing him and knowing what he’s capable of, let’s just say I’ll be picking him as my #Saint2Soar most nights next season.”
Savoie and Kurth became the fifth and sixth Dubuque players to earn all-rookie team honors. They joined Johnny Gaudreau (2011), Matt Morris (2011), Mike Matheson (2012) and Cole Guttman (2017).