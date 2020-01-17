Chuck Haas didn’t necessarily need to send better wrestlers to the mat Thursday.
Just healthier ones.
It turns out, Dubuque Hempstead’s coach thinks he may have done a little of both.
Hempstead took advantage of six Dubuque Wahlert forfeits and then got some solid victories of its own during a 57-21 dual victory over the visiting Golden Eagles at Moody Gymnasium
Each team won four matches on the night. But Wahlert did not field any wrestlers between the 120- and 152-pound classes because of a flu epidemic that sidelined starters and reserves up and down the lineup.
“We knew coming in we were going to be short-handed,” Wahlert coach Joel Allen said. “These things happen. We’re not the first team to have this kind of spell. We won’t be the last. Hopefully, we’ll get the (guys back) sooner than later.”
With Hempstead down some wrestlers as well, the Mustangs’ Cayden Lovett opened the night with a convincing win over Wahlert’s Marik Dickson in the 285-pound match.
Lovett took a 2-0 lead into the second period. Then, after tacking on escape and takedown points to go up 5-0 though two, the massive junior pinned Dickson less than 30 seconds into the final period.
“Last year didn’t end the way I wanted it to,” Lovett said. “So I’ve really been putting extra time in and it’s paying off. (Dickson) was a great competitor. It was a fight.”
Evan Jacobs got Wahlert’s first points on the board in dominant fashion at 113 over Cody Jellison. Jacobs took a 5-0 lead after one period, then got up 8-1 before a buzzer-beating pin in the second period to win by fall.
Wahlert’s Gabe Anstoetter at 160 pounds and Hempstead’s Alex Hudson at 220 each notched quick wins. Anstoetter pinned Hempstead’s Jack Smith less than a minute in. Hudson capped Hempstead’s team win in just 25 seconds over Henry Tomecek.
Connor Dehn continued to roll this season with a big win at 170. The returning state qualifier took a 7-0 lead on Andrew Hefel before his win by fall late in the second period.
“In the matches we did contest, I thought we really battled,” Allen said.
Despite the low number of actual matches, there was no shortage of excitement — especially in the later matches.
At 182, Wahlert’s Bryce Anstoetter and Aidan Dunne of Hempstead locked horns in a high-scoring battle with Anstoetter posting a 12-7 win.
The match at 195 was lower scoring, but no less exciting as Adam Ward (Hempstead) and John Valdez went three overtimes before Ward emerged with the win. Ward led 1-0 after two periods. Trying to hold on, he gave up a reversal to Valdez with 39 seconds left to fall behind, 2-1. But Ward pulled off an escape with just two seconds left in the third to send it into extra time.
“(Ward’s) match was great,” Haas said. “He really hung in there. He’s lost a couple matches late so it was good to see. He found a way.
“I’m excited about how our team performed. Unfortunately, we’ve had a couple of these nights where other teams didn’t have the numbers. It’s not good.”