Luke Merfeld added to his points lead with his third IMCA Late Model feature win of the season late Sunday at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway.

The Dubuque driver now holds a 10-point cushion on seventh-place finisher Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, after the fifth night of racing at the track. Due to rainouts, the track last raced in June 11.

