Luke Merfeld added to his points lead with his third IMCA Late Model feature win of the season late Sunday at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway.
The Dubuque driver now holds a 10-point cushion on seventh-place finisher Eric Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, after the fifth night of racing at the track. Due to rainouts, the track last raced in June 11.
Merfeld defeated Dubuque’s Ron Klein, who sits third in points, in the 25-lap, 20-car field on Sunday. Lyle Klein, of Sherrill, Iowa; Steve Johnson, of Camanche, Iowa; and Dubuque’s Joel Callahan rounded out the top five.
Ryan Duhme, of LaMotte, Iowa, earned his first IMCA Modified feature of the season to raise his point total to 182 and pull within two of points leader Jed Freiburger, a Dubuque driver who finished fifth in the 20-lap, 19-car feature. Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill., took second, followed by Travis Denning, of Sterling, Ill.; Dubuque’s Dustin Wilwert and Freiburger.
Dakota Simonsen, of Fairfax, Iowa, picked up his first IMCA Stock Car feature win of the season by outlasting Larson in the 15-lap, 11-car race. The top five also included Richard Nelson, of Dyersville, Iowa; Matt Picray, of West Liberty, Iowa; and Gage Neal, of Anamosa, Iowa. Points leader Jerry Miles, of Bernard, Iowa, took sixth.
Wes Digman, of Cuba City, Wis., earned his first IMCA SportMod feature win at Dubuque this season by outlasting points leader Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., in the 15-lap, 17-car race. Roth leads Justin Becker, of Bernard, by 17 points after Becker placed sixth. Jarrett Franzen, of Maquoketa, Iowa, placed third, followed by Brady Harshbarger, of Fond du Lac, Wis., and Dubuque’s Ian Hurst.
Bernard’s Jared Miles landed his first IMCA Hobby Stock win of the season in a 15-lap, 26-car feature. Jimmy Doescher, of Hollandale, Wis.; Kyle Jared, of Troy Mills, Iowa; Caden Helle, of Garnavillo, Iowa; and Mark Neis, of Benton, Wis., rounded out the top five. Points leader Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill., and second place David Crimmins, of Dubuque, finished seventh and eighth on Sunday.
The 4-cylinder class made its season debut at Dubuque on Sunday, and Cyle Hawkins, of Durant, Iowa, bested the 10-car field in the 13-car feature. The top five also included Josh Chambers, of Darlington, Wis.; Josh Starr, of Tipton, Iowa; Jacob Welter, of Farley, Iowa; and Darlington’s Ross Crist.