The Triple-A Pacific Coast League on Thursday named Iowa Cubs right-handed starter Colin Rea as its Pitcher of the Year.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound native of Cascade, Iowa represented the I-Cubs at the Triple-A All-Star Game last month and earned a spot on all-PCL team earlier this week.
Rea, 29, took a 14-3 record and a 3.74 ERA (59ER/142.0IP) into his 25th start of the season on Thursday night in Oklahoma City. His 14 wins are the most for a PCL pitcher since 2016 and also ties the Iowa single-season franchise record. Rea has spun five or more frames in 22 of 25 starts and claims 11 quality outings.
The right-hander paces the league in ERA and wins, while ranking fourth in strikeouts (115) and opponent batting average (.253), as well as fifth in innings pitched (142.0) and WHIP (1.35). If Rea holds on to the ERA crown, he would become just the second Iowa player to pace the league in pitching. Jack Kucek accomplished the feat in back-to-back seasons -- 1977 (2.54) and 1978 (2.47) -- in the American Association. Reggie Patterson was the last Iowa arm to lead the league in wins with 14 in 1984.
Originally selected by San Diego in the 12th round of the 2011 draft, Rea made his major league debut for the Padres in 2015. Rea has made 26 big league appearances (25 GS) across two seasons -- 2015-16 with the Padres and 2016 with Miami. The hurler signed with the Cubs as a free agent in January of 2019.
Rea is the second I-Cub to claim PCL Pitcher of the Year honors. Right-hander Carlos Pimentel captured the award in 2015 after going 12-6 with a 2.95 ERA in 26 starts and 27 total games.