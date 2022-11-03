11022022-lorasmensoccer8-dk.jpg
Buy Now

Loras’ Jared Block celebrates after scoring a goal against Nebraska Wesleyan during the American Rivers Conference soccer tournament semifinals at the Rock Bowl on Wednesday. The Duhawks rolled to a 4-0 win to reach Saturday’s championship game.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

Three players touch the ball on most of Loras’ corner kicks.

Taylor Sowell officially puts the ball into play, but Kevin Kucaba is the one who sends it into the danger zone.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.