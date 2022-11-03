Three players touch the ball on most of Loras’ corner kicks.
Taylor Sowell officially puts the ball into play, but Kevin Kucaba is the one who sends it into the danger zone.
Jared Block is usually the tallest target, and when those three connect, it’s generally bad news for the opposing defense.
That trio combined for a goal just 3 minutes and 9 seconds in, and Block headed home a second goal in the 13th minute as top-seeded Loras surged past No. 5 Nebraska Wesleyan, 4-0, in the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament on Wednesday at the Rock Bowl.
"I'm just hungry for the ball, I want to score. I know what's at stake, too. Especially in this game," said Block, a senior. "I'm not going to let my team down. I want us to keep moving on, so I'm going to fight for everything and I've got teammates that are making good runs, pulling guys away from me and just isolating me 1v1. I feel like once I get 1v1, I'm going to win every time."
Loras (10-5-2), which won its conference-record 14th regular-season championship last week, will host No. 2 Luther (11-3-5) in Saturday’s championship match.
The Duhawks are seeking their ninth tournament championship. Luther, which last claimed the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division III tournament in 2019, leads the league with nine tournament titles.
"We get a Luther vs. Loras final in the Rock Bowl, and that's exactly what we wanted," Block said. "Earlier in the year the game didn't go the way we wanted it to. We didn't show up that day, but we're a much different team now. We're hungry, we're ready to go, we know what we need to do and I have full faith that we're going to pull through."
There wasn’t much drama in this one, though.
Sowell took a corner kick and tapped a pass to Kucaba, who sent the ball into the mixer in front of the net. Block, a 6-foot-4 senior from Dubuque Wahlert, was on the receiving end for his third goal of the season just more than 3 minutes in.
It's part of the Duhawks' strategy to change the angle on set pieces.
"Most corner kicks come from the end line and teams are used to that, so by just moving it 5 yards, it just changes the angle that it comes in and it throws teams off," Loras coach Steven McCarthy said. "(Defenses) kind of bite on it, because you play short and it sucks them in and then you just play it over them."
Block nearly doubled the lead on a similar play a minute later. He finally did in the 13th minute, heading in a pass from Reed Miklavcic.
Block temporarily moved into a tie for the team lead in goals scored despite playing as a defender. He has four goals and an assist this season.
"He's just a go-getter. He attacks the ball very, very well," McCarthy said. "He's got good instincts when the ball's in the air, he can judge it and he gets up and he attacks. He puts himself in dangerous areas. Putting yourself in dangerous areas is half the battle, but then finishing it is the next part. So he has the ability to score. He has that innate ability to finish."
Michael Koutsopanagos took over the team lead in the 28th minute, converting a Kucaba assist into his fifth goal of the season and a 3-0 lead.
Michael Brandt made it 4-0 in the 34th minute on an assist from Bryan Basinger.
Nebraska Wesleyan played the final 28:46 short a player after Isaac Havemeier picked up his second yellow card on a foul just outside the top of the Prairie Wolves’ box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.