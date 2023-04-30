PEOSTA, Iowa — You would never know there was any pressure on Clarke University starting pitcher Johnny Blake on Saturday afternoon.
With the Heart of America Conference North Division championship on the line at A.J. Spiegel Park, Blake calmly fired a two-hit, complete-game shutout to beat Grand View, 3-0, in the first game of their doubleheader and deny the Vikings a chance at the top spot.
The moment was not too big for the former Dubuque Senior grad.
“There is always pressure,” Blake said. “I knew it was a do-or-die game, but if I went out there too emotional, I wouldn’t have my best stuff. The wind was blowing in today which helped me out. I tried to make them hit the ball, keep my pitch count down, and see how far I could go, and it worked out.”
Blake had a no-hitter going until two outs in the sixth inning. Blake allowed only one base runner to get in scoring position during the game while striking out seven batters.
Clarke head coach Dan Spain was not surprised.
“Johnny was lights out today. I knew after the two tough losses yesterday to Grand View that we would get a great start out of him. He’s been that stopper for us multiple times this year,” Spain said.
Blake got all the run support he needed with single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Center fielder Daniel Phyle, despite the wind blowing in, lined a long solo home run to left center field, and catcher Thomas Brannon added a pair of run-scoring singles.
With the divisional championship clinched, the Pride may have let down a bit, as they quickly fell behind Grand View, 4-0. The Vikings scored all four runs in the third inning on six hits sandwiched around two sacrifice bunts.
Clarke starting pitcher, Western Dubuque alum Greg Bennett, yielded only two hits in the other four innings he pitched, but left the game after five innings trailing, 4-1.
The Pride regrouped and chipped away at the Grand View lead, scoring single runs in the third inning on a fielder’s choice ground ball by catcher Thomas Brannon, in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk to shortstop Bubba Thompson, and in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Kieron Crowder to close the score to 4-3.
However, the last three innings were agonizing for the Pride. They left the bases loaded in the fifth inning, and in the bottom of the seventh inning trailing by one run, could not score after loading the bases with no outs.
Despite losing three of the four weekend games to Grand View, Spain was upbeat after claiming the division title.
“This team competed hard. We have some things we wish we would have done a little bit better this weekend, but when you lose that last game with the bases loaded on a laser to center field that is caught, that’s just baseball,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m proud of these guys. I love coaching this team. The guys have shown a lot of poise and resilience, and grown a lot this year.”
Next on the agenda for Clarke (28-15 overall, 21-9 conference) is the Heart of America Conference Tournament next weekend at Ozark, Mo. With the win in Game 1, Clarke secured the second seed behind South Division champion Central Methodist (33-15, 23-7).
Spain isn’t concerned about who Clarke may play next week.
“I’m focused on our guys getting rested and healthy, and having their mindset in the right place,” he said. “We have to be 100% all in. We have to play together and be together.”
