The Loras women’s basketball team celebrated its veteran leaders in style.

Dubuque Hempstead grad Madison Fleckenstein scored 13 points, Cierra Bachmann added 12 and Sami Martin had nine points and 10 rebounds as Loras completed a season sweep of Central with a 75-47 rout on senior day at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center on Saturday.

