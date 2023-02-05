The Loras women’s basketball team celebrated its veteran leaders in style.
Dubuque Hempstead grad Madison Fleckenstein scored 13 points, Cierra Bachmann added 12 and Sami Martin had nine points and 10 rebounds as Loras completed a season sweep of Central with a 75-47 rout on senior day at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center on Saturday.
The Division III No. 22-ranked Duhawks (17-4, 10-2 American Rivers Conference) won for the seventh time in eight games.
Recommended for you
Central Methodist 79, Clarke 61 — At Kehl Center: NAIA second-ranked Central Methodist snapped eighth-ranked Clarke’s 14-game winning streak and dealt the Pride their first home loss of the year. Mya Merschman led Clarke (21-3, 15-3 Heart of America) with 22 points.
UW-Stout 70, UW-Platteville 61 — At Platteville, Wis.: Brynlee Nelson had a game-best 18 points, Ella Mackiewicz added 13 and Allison Heckert 12, but the Pioneers (9-13, 2-9 WIAC) suffered their fourth straight loss.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Central Methodist 92, Clarke 87 — At Kehl Center: Biggie Luster posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Chris Burnell had 20 points, but the Pride (10-13, 5-12 Heart) dropped a high-scoring shootout at home.
Central 66, Loras 56 — At Lillis AWC: Tyler Bass’ 17-point, 10-rebound double-double wasn’t enough as the Dutch outscored the Duhawks, 36-20, in the second half to erase a six-point halftime deficit. Ali Sabet added 15 points for Loras (14-7, 8-4 A-R-C).
UW-Platteville 81, UW-Stout 54 — At Menomonie, Wis.: Julian Samuels netted 14 points, and Ben Probst and Max Love chipped in 11 apiece to help the Pioneers (13-9, 6-5 WIAC) snap a two-game skid.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Oklahoma City 11-2, Clarke 3-3 — At Oklahoma City: Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake knocked a solo home run and Isaac Rhodes struck out a career-high 11 batters over seven innings as the Pride won the second game of a season-opening doubleheader. Bubba Thompson was 2-for-4 with a homer in the Game 1 loss.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
5 Spartans win titles — At Stoltz Sports Center: Dubuque’s Jevontea Yarbrough (141), Billy Looney (149), Reymundo Raiz (174), Pilo Perez (184) and Franco Fontela (285) claimed titles at the Dubuque Small College Invite.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Galena 59, Sterling Newman 53 — At Freeport, Ill.: The Pirates won for the fourth time in five games at the Aquin Shootout behind a 27-point effort from Connor Glasgow and 20 points from Parker Studtmann.
Platteville 68, River Valley 51 — At Platteville, Wis.: Lucas Ludlum and Keegan Coffey scored 15 points each, Simon Boebel added 12 and the Hillmen (14-5, 6-1) moved into a tie atop the Southwest Wisconsin Conference standings on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.