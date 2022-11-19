Kassie Parker
Loras College’s Kassie Parker celebrates crossing the finish line to claim her second straight national title at the NCAA Division III national championships on Saturday in East Lansing, Mich.

 Loras College athletics

Unseasonably cold and snowy conditions weren’t going to deny Kassie Parker her shot at making history.

Loras College’s standout runner claimed her second consecutive national title on Saturday at the NCAA Division III cross country championships in East Lansing, Mich. The Guttenberg, Iowa, native and Duhawks graduate student crossed the snowy finish line to earn the title in 21:06.5 at Forest Akers Golf Course.

