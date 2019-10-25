The top setter in Iowa Class 4A has taken home the WaMaC East division’s top volleyball honor.
West Delaware senior setter Macey Kleitsch was named the WaMaC East player of the year as conference awards were announced on Thursday. Kleitsch leads all of 4A with 869 assists and was also a unanimous first-team all-conference pick alongside teammate Ella Koloc, a sophomore.
Dyersville Beckman’s Jada Wills was also a unanimous first-team pick. The senior outside hitter is third in Class 2A with 441 total kills. Hawks middle Allison Collier and Maquoketa’s Nell Sybesma rounded out the WaMaC East first team.
Beckman’s Paige McDermott and Kiersten Schmitt and the Hawks’ Kinley Kolbet and Ava Hauser each received second-team East Division honors. The Trailblazers’ Olivia Hogan and Ashley Engelken, the Cardinals’ Tenley Cavanaugh and Addie Bowman, and West Delaware’s Heather Heims and Carlee Smith each received honorable mention nods.
West Delaware topped the East division with a 6-0 record in league play, 37-5 overall. Beckman was second at 5-1, 37-8 overall.
Cuba City 3, Darlington 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stich had 16 kills, 14 digs and two aces and the fourth-seeded Cubans ousted SWAL foe Darlington in the Wisconsin Division 3 regional semifinals, 25-18, 26-24, 25-18, and advance to Saturday’s regional final matchup against top-seeded Brodhead. Sydney Beasley led the Redbirds with 13 kills.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Belleville 2 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White had 36 kills and reached 1,000 career kills and digs as the third-seeded Timberwolves grinded out a five-set thriller to oust Belleville in the Wisconsin Division 3 quarterfinals. River Ridge improved to 21-0 and will face No. 2 Wisconsin Heights on Saturday.
Iowa-Grant 3, Benton 0 — At Livingston, Wis.: The top-seeded Panthers earned a 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of the Zephyrs in their Wisconsin Division 4 regional semifinal. They play Shullsburg in the regional final on Saturday.
Platteville 3, Lodi 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: The top-seeded Hillmen ousted Lodi in straight sets, 25-19, 25-20, 30-28, and will host Mount Horeb in the Wisconsin Division 2 regional semifinals on Saturday.
Shullsburg 3, Riverdale 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Calli Jerry had 20 digs and the Miners took down fifth-seeded Riverdale in Wisconsin Division 4 regionals and will face Iowa-Grant on Saturday.
Highland 3, Southwestern 2 — At Highland, Wis.: The sixth-seeded Wildcats suffered a heartbreaking five-set loss to third-seeded Highland to close out their season in the Wisconsin Division 4 regional quarterfinals.
East Dubuque 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Warriors swept the Wildcats in a preview of their Illinois Class 1A regional opener next Tuesday.
Galena 2, Pearl City 0 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Sami Wasmund had eight kills and 10 digs as the Pirates swept Pearl City to improve to 12-1 in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference.