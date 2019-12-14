Trailing midway through the third quarter, Michael Duax decided it was go-time.
For the remainder of the game, spectators in Moody Gym saw precisely why the Dubuque Hempstead junior forward is regarded as one of the top players in the region — if not the state of Iowa. Duax scored 12 of his game-high 30 points during a 17-0 Mustangs run that spanned through the third quarter and into the fourth, putting Hempstead in the lead for good in a 68-52 win over Western Dubuque on Friday.
The youngest of five brothers and an NCAA Division I prospect, Duax is the top scorer on a 4-0 Mustangs team. A banged up Bobcats team did what it could to slow him down, but come crunch time, Duax did what all great prep players do: He took over.
“Michael is a hell of a player,” said WD coach Wayne Cusick, whose team fell to 1-2. “Truthfully, I think they’re a very, very dangerous team. As long as they continue to work together the way they have, they have the pieces to really do something.”
Right before the game-clinching spurt, the Bobcats were in the midst of their own hot streak. Hempstead took a 30-26 lead into halftime and Nick Kaesbauer’s 3 out of the break gave the Mustangs a 33-26 lead to start the third.
That awoke 6-foot-6 WD big man Dylan Johnson. The Bobcats junior made his first five shots to start the third quarter, with his 3-pointer capping a 16-6 WD run for a 42-39 lead with 3 minutes left in the quarter.
Kellen Strohmeyer answered with a 3 to re-tie the game at 42-all. Duax then converted a layup and added a trey of his own to give Hempstead a 47-42 lead entering the fourth.
Jamari Smith converted an and-1 layup, Duax followed with a putback, and added his fourth 3-pointer in the first 2 minutes of the fourth quarter. By the time Western Dubuque scored again, on Mitchell Williams’ layup, the Mustangs were already well in front, 56-44, with 5:15 remaining.
Duax went on to score six straight points for Hempstead to push the Mustangs to their largest lead at 64-48. Hempstead then chewed clock for the remaining 3 minutes and change, forcing the Bobcats to foul into the bonus to preserve time.
“We knew going into it that we’d take their best punch,” Duax said of WD. “In the first half, they came out with energy. … We came out with energy in the second half and started to pull away.”
Smith finished with 21 points for Hempstead, which won the turnover battle, 19-11. Johnson led WD with 25 points.
This marks the Mustangs’ best start since they won their first four games to open the 2014-15 season. While special things may be in store, coach Curt Deutsch cautioned that it’s important to take it one game at a time.
“Western Dubuque did a heck of a job messing us up,” Deutsch said. “Credit to our kids for just hanging in there. I’m really proud of our resiliency and finally we were able to pop them and put it out of reach in the fourth quarter.”