Jodi Lukens experienced first-hand the impact Special Spaces can have on a child.
On Aug. 14, Lukens assisted Special Spaces of Dubuque director Ann Decker and her team in providing Sage Steuer, a 4-year-old Asbury native battling Leukemia, with his brand-new superhero-inspired bedroom.
Special Spaces is a grassroots organization that creates dream bedroom makeovers for children battling cancer ages 2-19. Children within one year of active cancer treatments are eligible for makeovers. The nonprofit organization serves five counties throughout the Tri-State area — Dubuque, Jackson, Delaware, Jo Daviess and Grant.
“It was quite the experience,” Lukens said. “It was amazing to have been part of it and see everything come together. (Ann) has a great team. She definitely thinks of every single detail that comes with the room. Everything in that room was brand new for Sage. He was pretty excited.”
Last weekend, Cuffs and Hoses — a charitable fundraising group comprised of local emergency response personnel from the Dubuque Police, Fire and Dispatch Departments — kicked off its 11th annual softball and volleyball tournament at Farley Community Park.
This year, all proceeds raised from the event benefited Special Spaces of Dubuque.
“It’s a great organization,” said Lukens, who serves as a committee member with Cuffs and Hoses. “Ann definitely cares a lot about these kids. We are very happy to be able to help out this nonprofit organization.”
Despite some untimely weekend weather, the three-day tournament raised over $24,000 for Special Spaces. With the average bedroom makeover ranging from $5,000-$8,000, Decker said that money will be enough to provide several local children with their dream bedrooms.
“It’s exciting for Special Spaces to receive this kind of donation because it will provide bedroom makeovers for three to four bedrooms,” Decker said. “My team and I are super grateful that (Cuffs and Hoses) chose Special Spaces to be the recipient of their tournament this year. They’re such a great group of people who I appreciate so much.”
“Everybody that was part of the tournament, they know that they are playing ball for an organization that’s helping children in the community. This was such a huge opportunity for us to be part of the tournament and to create that much more awareness of Special Spaces and what we do for kids in our area.”
Steuer, the most recent recipient of a Special Spaces makeover, fittingly kick started the weekend’s festivities by throwing out Friday’s ceremonial first pitch.
“It was super cool to see that child that we just helped be able to throw out the first ball for the tournament,” Decker said. “That was really, really cool to have that family out there and be part of that. It was pretty special for them.”
Saturday’s full slate of games concluded with an emotional tribute to former Dubuque police chief Mark Dalsing, who passed away unexpectedly in April. The Cuffs and Hoses team lit and released 56 Chinese lanterns in honor of the former chief to close the evening. Saturday would have been Dalsing’s 56th birthday.
“It just goes to show where all their hearts are,” Decker said. “(Cuffs and Hoses) truly cares about everyone in their community. It was just really a spectacular sight to witness.”
The event concluded on Sunday with Cuffs and Hoses softball veterans Team Camdyn presenting Special Spaces with a $1,000 check derived from its own grassroots fundraising efforts.
“Ann has been wonderful to work with,” Lukens said. “It’s great to have somebody local to work with and help us out. And in turn, it was great to be able to help (Special Spaces) out. We were able to help out a few kids and make them happy with the weekend amount that we raised. That’s a really good feeling.”
