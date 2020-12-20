Three former area football standouts are on NFL rosters this season. Here is a capsule look at their seasons:
ALEX ERICKSON
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195
Age: 28
Position: Wide receiver/return specialist
Hometown: Darlington, Wis.
College: University of Wisconsin
Acquired: College free agent on May 6, 2016
NFL debut: 2016
This season: In seven games, Erickson has five catches for 43 yards. He has averaged 10.1 yards on 18 punt returns with a long return of 29 yards and 15 fair catches.
NFL career: In 77 career games, he has 86 receptions for 990 yards (11.22 yards per catch) and one touchdown.
DAN ARNOLD
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Height: 6-6
Weight: 220
Age: 25
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Acquired: Claimed off waivers from New Orleans on Dec. 5, 2019.
NFL debut: Spent rookie season of 2017 on injured reserve and played for the Saints the following season.
This season: In 13 games, Arnold has 22 catches for 313 yards (14.2 per catch), a long of 59 yards and four touchdowns.
NFL career: In 28 career games, he has 42 receptions for 590 yards (14.05 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns. He played two seasons with New Orleans before joining the Cardinals.
MICHAEL JOSEPH
Team: Chicago Bears
Height: 6-0
Weight: 194
Age: 25
Position: Defensive back
Hometown: Oswego, Ill.
College: University of Dubuque
Acquired: College free agent in May 2018
NFL debut: Member of Bears practice squad since 2018
This season: Joseph made the Bears’ practice squad for the third straight season and was recently placed on the Reserve/injured list. He earned a spot on the active roster for Weeks 16-17 last season but did not see game action.