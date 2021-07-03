DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When Sydney Kennedy is just outside the zone, she’s in the zone.
She was there Friday night.
Kennedy needed just 72 pitches to throw her second no-hitter of the season, allowing just a single baserunner in Western Dubuque’s 10-0 victory at Dyersville Beckman.
Kennedy nearly had as many strikeouts (nine) as balls thrown (14). She retired the final 17 batters she faced following a one-out second-inning fielding error.
She attributed her performance to her efforts working the corners of the strike zone and beyond.
“I’ve been really working on that this year,” Kennedy said. “Obviously in college I can’t throw it on the plate, so I’m working my way little by little outside trying to get them to go for it. Just enough where their bat can’t touch it.”
Kennedy also threw an unofficial no-hitter on June 10 against Dubuque Senior. This one came with familiar catcher Maddie Harris back behind the plate for the first time coming off an injury.
“We are a more confident team with her back there, because she is just down and dirty all the time. I’m so confident with her back there,” Kennedy said.
But it wasn’t exactly a comfortable margin until the final inning.
Kaylee Ludwig locked into a duel with Kennedy, but Maddie Heiderscheit was the spark plug who broke it up.
Heiderscheit, who reached base four times and scored three runs, reached on an error and stole second base to lead off the third. She moved to third on a passed ball before sprinting home on Shelby Rice’s sacrifice fly. Sara Horsfield followed with an infield single, stole second and scored on Kennedy’s ringing double as WD took a 2-0 lead.
“Just put the ball in play was all I was trying to do,” Heiderscheit said. “They made an error, I got lucky one time, but it worked out pretty well.”
Heiderscheit singled to open the fifth, again stole second, and scored on Brynn Walter’s double to left.
WD put the game away with a seven-run seventh — again sparked by Heiderscheit, who reached on an error to open the frame. Walters singled and Horsfield brought them both home with a single up the middle. Horsfield scored on a wild pitch before Kennedy and Meg Besler drew walks. Hailey Wulfekuhle knocked a pinch-hit RBI single and Harris brought home another run with an infield hit.
Heiderscheit walked to load the bases before Walters doubled home two more runs.
The seventh spoiled what had been a fantastic outing from Ludwig. She had two strikeouts and no walks, and had allowed just five hits prior to the fateful seventh.
“For six innings, that was pretty good,” Beckman coach Ryan Meisner said. “She hit her spots, she kept it low, threw the changeup, in and out. Exactly what she needs to do. She just ran out of gas. That’s all it was.”