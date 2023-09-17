Emilio Medina heard nothing but positive reviews about the Mississippi Valley Running Association’s Dubuque Benefit Classic, so he decided to give it a shot Saturday morning.
And it didn’t disappoint.
The former University of Dubuque cross country runner from Phoenix ran a blistering time of 15:05 on the 5K layout in the scenic Point area to win by more than 5 minutes. Brooke Ferguson finished second overall and won the women’s division in 20:34.
“I came into today with a good attitude, and I was just looking to have fun, really, but I ended up doing pretty well,” said Medina, a 20-year-old junior who now runs with the Crown Running Club in Dubuque. “I really liked the whole atmosphere of the race. Everyone was so friendly.
“You could tell that a lot of the people were there for cause, which makes it an even better time. It definitely adds a lot to the event.”
Proceeds from the event benefited the Veterans Freedom Center on nearby Kerper Boulevard. The race began and finished at the ImOn Arena on Chaplain Schmitt Island and included 76 entries for the 5K race, 107 for the half-marathon, six Ainsley’s Angels runners and three relay teams.
Ferguson, a former Wartburg College runner and former Clarke University cross country coach, won the Benefit Classic for the second consecutive year. She also won the MVRA Trail Run this spring at Durango, Iowa.
“The weather was just about perfect for running today,” said Ferguson, 40, who won the women’s division by 28 seconds over Emily Freiny. “Living in Iowa and the Midwest, you get used to 40 mph winds this time of year, but there was no wind and it was super calm.
“I love the course and running along the river. It’s nice and flat. The turnaround is a little tricky, because it’s basically a 180 degree turn when you’re trying to run fast. But, it’s a nice, out-and-back course and everybody has to do it.”
Luke Guttormson, a 23-year-old former Loras College distance running standout, ran a 1:10.57 to win the men’s division of the half-marathon by 2:08 over Nathan Hopp. Guttormson, who graduated in May and now studies physical therapy at the University of Iowa, used Saturday’s race to prepare for next month’s Des Moines Marathon.
“This was my tune-up to test clothes and fueling and hydration, and I thought it went pretty well for the first time running a half,” said Guttormson, a native of West Bend, Wis. “Fortunately, they changed the course from pretty hilly up to Eagle Point Park to a mostly flat one, which helped with my pacing. I was able to run a pretty even pace. That made it a little easier than it could have been.”
Gabriella Skopec, a 24-year-old former University of Northern Iowa and University of Iowa runner from Coralville, took the women’s division in 1:22.09 in her first Benefit Classic. Cam Reeg, a 23-year-old former Loras runner from Bellevue, Iowa, took second in the women’s division in 1:28.05.
“I really liked the atmosphere. It had that nice, local road-race feel to it,” Skopec said. “With it being an out-and-back course, you could see a lot more people and hear them cheering you on, which was really cool.
“I didn’t know what to think before the race. Most of the local road races, I feel like I can be pretty competitive at the front, depending on who shows up. But it was a lot of fun.”