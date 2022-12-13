Two former area football standouts and another with strong local ties are on NFL rosters this season. Here is a capsule look at their seasons:
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Two former area football standouts and another with strong local ties are on NFL rosters this season. Here is a capsule look at their seasons:
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Height: 6-6
Weight: 220
Age: 27
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wis.
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Acquired: Traded by Carolina, along with a 2022 third-round draft pick, to Jacksonville on Sept. 27, 2021, in exchange for cornerback C.J. Henderson and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.
NFL debut: Spent rookie season of 2017 on injured reserve and played for the Saints the following season.
This season: In 13 games, Arnold has 8 catches for 118 yards (14.8 per reception), a long of 26 yards and no touchdowns.
NFL career: In 55 career games, he has 94 receptions for 1,241 yards (13.5 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns. He has played for New Orleans, Arizona, Carolina and Jacksonville.
Team: Washington Commanders
Height: 6-0
Weight: 195
Age: 30
Position: Wide receiver/return specialist
Hometown: Darlington, Wis.
College: University of Wisconsin
Acquired: Signed a free agent contract on May 4. Waived on Aug. 30 and signed to the Commanders practice squad the next day.
NFL debut: 2016
This season: Erickson dressed for two games – Week 12 and Week 13 — but has not accumulated statistics.
NFL career: Totaled 1,086 receiving yards and 93 receptions with one touchdown in five seasons in Cincinnati ... Added 135 punt returns and 108 kickoff returns for an average of 8.0 yards per punt and 24.7 yards per kickoff return ... Played in all 16 games in each of his five seasons in Cincinnati … He played 17 games with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and had three receptions for 55 yards.
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Height: 6-6
Weight: 250
Age: 23
Position: Tight end
Hometown: Norman, Okla.
College: Iowa State University
Acquired: Drafted in the fourth round, 128th overall, in 2022.
NFL debut: After starting the season on injured reserve, he dressed in the Week 11 game against Carolina. He has dressed four games but has not accumulated statistics. Kolar is the son of former Dubuque Wahlert and Notre Dame volleyball standout Maria (Rhomberg) Kolar.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.