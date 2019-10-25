The top-ranked Dubuque Hempstead boys cross country team is sensing a little déjà vu.
They could go for a little more next Saturday in Fort Dodge.
After losing by one point to Pleasant Valley on the Spartans’ home course at last year’s Iowa Class 4A state qualifying meet, the Mustangs went on to throttle Pleasant Valley at state and fell just one point shy of a state title.
It was more of the same back in Bettendorf on Thursday, as Pleasant Valley won a sixth-runner tiebreaker to capture the qualifier over Hempstead after each team finished with 32 points. Both teams are advancing to the Iowa state meet with more on their mind.
“We ran really well today and I’m very proud of how we ran on their course,” said Hempstead coach Mark Ressler, who has guided the Mustangs to state for the seventh year in a row. “The same thing happened last year but we beat them by a fair amount at state. We enjoy their course and it sets us up for a great deal of success at state.”
Ryan Winger finished runner-up in 16:03, with Mason Suarez placing fifth for the Mustangs in 16:24. Owen Maloney took seventh in 16:38, Marcus Leitzen was eighth in 16:43 and Brady Blean placed 10th in 16:48.
“This is the most ideal scenario,” Ressler said. “Hopefully a close loss like this will be highly motivating for them and fuel their desire to stay focused, work hard this week and have a good state meet.”
Dubuque Wahlert won the team title at a Class 3A qualifier in Independence to clinch a third straight trip to state, holding off Decorah, 41-55.
Nathan Munshower led the Golden Eagles in third place at 16:57, with Jacob Hocking right behind in fourth in 16:58. Brant Perry was seventh in 17:05, Carter Hancock placed 13th in 17:11 and Luke Simcox was 14th in 17:12.
“We had a team spread of about 15 seconds, and our top two guys performed what they needed to do,” Wahlert coach Tim Berning said. “Our next three runners were close to the front and really gave us an advantage against a tough field. I’m just proud of the guys, they did a great job.”
In a Class 4A qualifier in Cedar Falls, Dubuque Senior’s Connor Kilgore finished ninth in 16:47 to earn a trip to the state meet. Western Dubuque’s Cade Messer placed 12th in 16:55 to also qualify.
Bellevue’s Brady Griebel finished runner-up at a Class 2A qualifer at North Fayette Valley, punching his return ticket to state in 16:36.
Maquoketa Valley placed third in a 1A qualifier in Iowa City with 87 points to reach state. Cy Huber led the way in 16th at 18:11, with Michael Schaul (18:16), Ethan Doyl (18:17.2), Nolan Ries (18:17.5) and Chance Downs (18:21) rounding out the score.