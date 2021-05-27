East Dubuque’s Sam Huntington had himself a day on May 13.
The junior pitcher struck out 16 batters in a 6-2 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference win over River Ridge/Scales Mound while also going 3-for-4 with two solo home runs. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is batting .333 and has played a vital role in the team’s undefeated conference record.
“Sam has been at the forefront of our success this season,” East Dubuque coach Brandon Tashner said. “He is definitely making up for not having a season last year.”
Huntington said that the game against River Ridge/Scales Mound will be one that he remembers for quite a while.
“We knew that that game was an important one for us in order to stay undefeated in conference,” Huntington said. “I felt really locked in on the mound and that’s definitely the best game I’ve ever played. When I got that first home run, I came back into the dugout and everyone was so hyped up and the hits just kept piling on for everyone after that.”
Added Tashner: “Sam was in control from the very first pitch. It was a complete, dominant performance for him.”
Huntington, who leads the team in RBIs with 16, bats fourth in the line-up for the Warriors.
“He swings for power, and he really makes pitchers think before they throw to him,” Tashner said. “He brings a different presence to the plate and he developed confidence in himself and his bat.”
Huntington saw limited time on the varsity as a freshman, where he saw action at catcher — where he can be found when he’s not on the mound.
“I really love catching,” he said. “I’m involved in every single pitch, and it helps me stay focused.”
Huntington, who also plays basketball and football for the Warriors, said he has spent a lot of time working on getting bigger, faster and stronger. Last summer, he went to KZone in Dubuque three times a week to work on his swing and hand-eye coordination.
“I can’t thank the people at KZone enough for all that they’ve helped me with,” Huntington said. “Also, thanks to my coaches and teammates for all of their support. Baseball is fun because of the people you get to be around all the time and play with, and these guys are great.”
Huntington said he would love to see the team finish out the season with a conference championship.
“We haven’t won a conference title in such a long time, and it’s crazy to think we are so close to achieving that,” he said. “It’s exciting to be a part of this team.”