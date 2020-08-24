A capsule look at the West Delaware football team:
Coach — Doug Winkowitsch (26th season, 126-45)
Last year — 5-4 (3-2 Class 3A District 3)
Returning starters — Kyle Kelley (6-4, 175, Sr., WR/DB); Jamison Smith (5-10, 190, Sr., TE); Logan Woellert (6-2, 170, Sr., WR/DB); Jared Voss (6-2, 180, Sr., QB); Alias Underwood (5-8, 190, Sr., WR); Jadyn Peyton (5-8, 170, Jr., LB); Wyatt Voelker (6-0, 200, Jr., RB/LB); Kieran Monaghan (6-2, 220, Sr., OL/DE); Christian Nunley (6-0, 215, Sr., DE); Cody Monaghan (6-0, 220, Jr., OL); Luke Kehrli (6-2, 275, Jr., OL); Carson Petlon (6-6, 300, Sr., OL/DL); Mitch Krogmann (6-6, 305, Jr., OL/DL)
Promising newcomers — Kyle Cole (Jr., DB); Raub Loecke (Jr., WR)
Outlook — The Hawks seemed primed for a big season after returning 13 starters (seven on defense and 11 on offense), including five offensive lineman, five first-team all-district selections and their starting quarterback. Winkowitsch says his team boasts above average speed and is coming off a tremendous offseason. West Delaware is back in District 3 this year and is joined by Western Dubuque, Decorah, Charles City, Waverly-Shell Rock and Waterloo East. West Delaware’s incoming sophomore class was 8-1 on junior varsity last year while the freshman posted a 6-2 mark. The Hawks blasted Anamosa, 66-0, in a Week 0 opener on the road Friday. Voelker, an Iowa Class 3A first-team all-state pick last year, is the teams’ top returning rusher and tackler after running for 508 yards and six touchdowns and adding 76 tackles on defense. He also had three fumble recoveries, 5.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. Voss threw for 993 yards with five touchdowns and 10 interceptions last year, adding 316 rushing yards and another eight scores. Kelley is the team’s top returning receiver after catching 30 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns a year ago. Kieran Monaghan registered seven sacks and 13 tackles for loss.
Schedule — Aug. 28: DUBUQUE WAHLERT; Sept. 4: at Clinton; Sept. 11: at Decorah; Sept. 18: CHARLES CITY; Sept. 25: at Waverly-Shell Rock; Oct. 2: WESTERN DUBUQUE; Oct. 9: WATERLOO EAST