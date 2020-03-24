Every once in a while, Meredith Roth will wonder what could have been.
But she certainly doesn’t dwell on missing out on a once-in-a-lifetime playing opportunity. And she didn’t let it define her career, which later led to elite levels of coaching.
In 2003, the Dubuque native earned a spot on a stacked USA Hockey team that many expected to win the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship in Beijing, China. Just days before leaving for China, the IIHF canceled the event due to a deadly outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome in Southeast Asia.
At the time of the announcement, SARS had killed at least 57 people and sickened 1,600 worldwide. U.S. health officials believed the illness derived from a form of coronavirus.
“There is a feeling of wondering, if you had that opportunity to compete, what could have potentially come next,” said Roth, who recently completed her first season as the associate head coach at the College of Holy Cross of the NCAA Division I Hockey East conference. “I just don’t know. It was really tough to swallow when it happened, but I wouldn’t say I was crushed by it.
“I’d never been to China, so it would have been a really neat experience. And it would have been cool for my parents (Jim and Jacquie), because they were planning to go, and they’ve always done anything and everything for us kids to pursue our dreams. But, when you’re a college kid, you move on to the next thing.”
Roth had a unique perspective on the SARS outbreak. Jacquie Roth served as an infection-control specialist at The Finley Hospital in Dubuque, and she frequently explained her work at the dinner table.
“She was really into that stuff and would tell gross stories about her job, and I would lose my appetite,” Roth joked. “But it did help to have her perspective on SARS. My parents have always been very supportive, even in that moment. They just said, ‘We’ll go to the next thing.’
“Your parents are always your sounding board, especially when you’re in that age range. You’re removed from them, but you still lean on them for guidance and support. They’re always pretty level headed, and my dad is really patient, thankfully.”
That 2003 women’s national team featured 10 members of the 2002 Olympic Team, including A.J. Mleczko, Angela Ruggiero, Lyndsay Wall, Julie Chu, Tricia Dunn, Cammi Granato, Andrea Kilbourne, Katie King, Shelley Looney and Jenny Potter. A handful of others competed in the 2006 Olympics.
It didn’t take Roth long to shift gears after the announcement.
She had just completed her junior season at Providence College and had another year of Division I eligibility to take her mind off the disappointment of not playing in China.
The following season, the Friars won their second consecutive Hockey East championship.
“I’m lucky I had a senior year ahead of me,” said Roth, a standout defenseman at Providence. “If I was a senior in 2004 and there was a gap year between graduation and the 2006 Olympics and I was still striving for it, that would have been a bit of a bummer (to miss out on Worlds). I was probably in that 8-12 area of defensemen on the depth chart at that time. Who knows if I could have moved up or moved down, based on how things might have gone at Worlds? But I really don’t think about it that much.”
Roth’s experience in 2003 has come in handy the last few weeks, as COVID-19 has impacted daily life across the world.
“Some of the stuff we went through this season was probably more crushing than 2003 because I’m a little older and have more a little more perspective, and obviously this is a lot more global than SARS was,” Roth said. “Watching our seniors on Wednesday of last week be told their college life here would be significantly changed … man, that was tough.”
Roth did have USA Hockey playing experience prior to being selected to the women’s national team. She participated in the 2002 U-22 National Women’s Festival and competed in the Junior Development Camp from 1998-2001.
Since 2006, Roth has been active in coaching at USA Hockey player development camps. Most recently, she served as an assistant coach for the U18 Women’s National Team that went 4-1 and defeated Canada, 2-1 in overtime, at the World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, over the Christmas break. The Americans claimed their fifth gold medal in six years and extended an unprecedented medal streak in tournament play to 13-straight IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championships.
“It was neat getting asked to be on the staff and then learning how the selection process actually works,” Roth said. “It was cool. As a coach, you’re always trying to build, and it was awesome to be a part of it at that level.
“It turned out to be a great silver lining for me. I didn’t get the opportunity as a player, but as a coach I feel very fortunate to still be in involved in USA Hockey as a coach.”
Prior to this season, Roth spent the previous four years as the head coach at NCAA Division III St. Norbert College in DePere, Wis. Her coaching resume also includes stints at Providence, Cornell College and Shattuck St. Mary’s prep school in Minnesota.
Like everyone else, Roth has had to adjust to a new normal during the current coronavirus pandemic.
She has spent the bulk of her time going through the school’s recruiting database. The NCAA recently instituted a temporary dead period for recruiting for all sports at all levels.
“Stuff I would normally do in May, I’m doing right now,” Roth said. “There’s nothing to go to, event-wise, anyway. Thankfully, with technology, there’s a lot of video to review. It’s not as good as the eye test or being at the rink or on the glass, but it gives you an idea. There are things to do, but they’re kind of tedious and not as fun as going to an event and watching.”
Holy Cross has already filled its recruiting class for the fall and has a few slots open for the following season.