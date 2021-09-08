The Cascade Reds won the first and the last of the semi-pro baseball tournaments this summer, but the Key West Ramblers dominated in between.
Behind standout right-handed pitcher Anthony Ruden, the Ramblers went 23-4 in tournament play and won the final five tournaments they entered, including tournaments in Rickardsville, Cascade, Dyersville, Peosta and the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoffs. Ruden captured MVP honors in the first four, and the EIHL does not recognize an MVP in its preseason or postseason tournaments.
Cascade opened the area’s 314-game semi-pro season by taking the EIHL preseason tournament and finished it by edging the host team in the Bernard tournament on Sunday afternoon behind tournament MVP Connor Grant. The Reds went 16-10 in tournament play, according to statistics compiled by Worthington general manager Gary Langel.
Dyersville joined Key West and Cascade in winning multiple tournaments this summer. The Whitehawks went 15-7 in tournament play and captured back-to-back crowns at Farley and Worthington behind MVPs and Coe College teammates Riley LeGrand and T.J. Deardorff.
Farley claimed the first town-team tournament of the summer when Aaron Wulfekule won MVP honors in early June at Bellevue. Then, it took until early August before a team beside Dyersville or Key West claimed a top trophy, with Kyle Behnke leading Balltown to the title at Holy Cross.
Worthington captured its first tournament title in 22 years as Tyson Tucker led the Cardinals to the four-team Placid crown on Aug. 23. That same day, Bellevue won the Prairie League playoffs despite having to beat Zwingle in a play-in game earlier in the week.
Only seven teams finished with above-.500 records in tournament action, led by Key West at .852, Dyersville at .682, Cascade at .615 and Balltown (11-7) at .611. Epworth and Bellevue both went 13-9 for a .591 winning percentage, and Farley went 11-10 for a .524.
Key West also posted the top overall record at 33-10 for a .767 winning percentage, followed by Farley (33-18, .647), Cascade (26-16, .619), Bellevue (22-14, .611), Peosta (29-19, .604), Epworth (21-15, .583), Balltown (18-14, .562) and Bernard (18-15, .545). Just eight of the area’s 18 teams finished above .500.
Bernard, Farley and Peosta finished atop the Prairie League with 11-3 records in league play. Peosta won the EIHL regular-season title at 12-4, a game ahead of Farley at 11-5.
The Prairie League edged the EIHL, 4-2, in the 35th annual Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game in Worthington to pull within 10-7 in the series since it shifted from a North-vs.-South format.
A year ago, Farley and Key West won three tournaments each to lead the area teams. Eight different teams won tournaments.
GOEDERT CAPTURES YANKEE DIRT CLASSIC
Luke Goedert ran down the race leader with eight laps to go, then held on to win the Yankee Dirt Classic late Saturday night at 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa.
Goedert, of Guttenberg, Iowa, passed Spencer Diercks, of Davenport, Iowa, on lap 42 and edged him by more than two seconds to claim the $10,000 Super Late Model victory sanctioned by the Hoker Trucking Series. It was the biggest pay day of his racing career.
Bill Leighton Jr. finished third, followed by Todd Cooney and Kyle Berck to round out the top five. Jason Rauen, Justin Kay, Andy Eckrich, Jeff Tharp and Tad Pospisil finished in the top 10 in the 43-car class. Diercks was the fastest qualifier for the main show.
Cayden Carter won the IMCA Modified feature, Todd Bauer claimed checkers in the IMCA Sport Mod and Johnny Spaw won the IMCA Stock Car feature.
LARSON LEADING NATIONAL MODIFIED POINT STANDINGS
A pair of drivers who consistently race at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway are in the hunt for IMCA national championships.
Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill., leads the Modified division with an even 1,000 points — nine ahead of A.J. Ward of Ionia, Mich. Justin Kay, of Wheatland, Iowa, ranks second in the Late Model division with 794 points — two behind Cory Dumpert, of Exeter, Neb., while Logan Duffy, of Independence, Iowa, ranks fifth with 769 points.
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL ON LOCAL RADIO THIS FALL
Dubuque radio station KCRD 98.3 FM, an affiliate of Aquinas Communications, will again broadcast University of Notre Dame football games this season. The next broadcast will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, when the Fighting Irish host Toledo.