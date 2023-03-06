DeKALB, Ill. — New look. Same destination.
For the second consecutive season — and second time in program history — Scales Mound is state-bound.
This time with a fresh new five.
After graduating their starting five from last year’s debut state-tournament team, the revamped Hornets are headed back to Champaign with a 60-56 victory over Chicago Marshall in a Class 1A super sectional on Monday at the NIU Convocation Center on the campus of Northern Illinois University.
Scales Mound also defeated the Commandos in last year’s super sectional round to qualify for the state semifinals.
“When it was the (2022 team’s) turn last year, we were there practicing and pushing them and they were pushing us right back,” Hornets junior guard Thomas Hereau said. “That definitely helped us get to where we’re at right now. We’re going to state again, and it’s just awesome.”
Scales Mound will take on Tuscola on Thursday in the state semifinals at 11:45 a.m. at the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center in Champaign.
In fitting fashion, Monday’s contest was another nail-biter. Scales Mound’s final four playoff victories to reach Champaign were decided by four points or less, and though not considered the favorite to emerge even from the sectional rounds, the Hornets are again among Illinois’ final four standing.
“For us to be able to do it again when people didn’t think that we we’re gonna be back in this position, it feels good for us as a team to overcome that and be back where we are now,” Hornets senior Jacob Duerr said.
Hereau led Scales Mound (32-5) with a game-high 23 points, Duerr added 15 and Charlie Wiegel contributed 10.
Ja’Juan Cozark had 16 points and Joel Brown added 14 for Chicago Marshall (17-11), which saw its season end in the super sectionals for the second straight year.
The Commandos’ severe size advantage played a factor early on as the Hornets relied heavily on the 3-point shot. Scales Mound’s defense, however, was stellar from the get-go, helping offset a slow start offensively.
“We aren’t the tallest team and when you go into the game seeing that, everyone gets a little nervous,” Hereau said. “Once we started playing, we knew we could do it.”
Marshall held a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Hornets’ smothering defensive effort visibly wore down the Commandos. Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz said that was a product of how his team practices.
“We practice hard each and every night,” Kudronowicz said. “If we got beat and we got knocked out, I don’t know that I could have slept knowing that we didn’t prepare them as well as we could have. The by-product of that is what you saw out there.”
The result of that relentless first-half effort was forcing the Commandos into 14 turnovers before the break and a 15-3 scoring spurt to close the second quarter and take a 25-17 lead.
“Once we started going to the five-out offense, we noticed the lanes were open,” Hereau said. “Once we got into the lane, it opened everything else up.”
Marshall made a push in the third with a 9-3 run to open the frame and get it to 28-26, but the Hornets consistently responded. Jonah Driscoll helped preserve the advantage with two key 3-pointers, and Hereau added another to maintain a slim 39-35 lead with 8 minutes to play.
“Just keep pushing,” Hereau said. “Every stop we got, we knew we had to make the most of it on the offensive end — and that’s what we did.”
The Commandos clawed within one point on three separate occasions in the final frame, but the Hornets refused to let them draw even or take the lead.
Heareau, Duerr and Wiegel proved clutch in the final minutes, converting 11 crucial free throws to secure another trip to Champaign.
“This whole team,” Wiegel said. “We’ve got resumes that kids dream about. There’s absolutely no pressure going down to state. We’re just looking to have a great time.”
