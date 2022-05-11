The University of Dubuque women’s golf team set the goal of making the cut for the fourth and final round this year at the NCAA Division III national championships.
The Spartans have some work to do over the next two rounds.
Dubuque finished with a 339 in the first round and rest in a tie for 22nd place overall out of 29 teams at Bay Oaks Country Club in Houston, Texas. The top 15 make the final cut for Friday, and the Spartans are 20 strokes behind 15th-place Trinity University following the opening round.
Emory University tops the leaderboard with a 292.
Dubuque Wahlert grad Mary Edwards fronted the Spartans with an 11-over par 83. Mineral Point, Wis., native Madison Bowers fired an 84, while Dubuque Hempstead grad Morgan Hawkins and Clayton Ridge alum Courtney Olson each added 86s. Brooke Bunjes’ 88 didn’t count toward the first round score.
Annie Mascot, of Washington University-St. Louis, shot a stellar 3-under 69 to lead the medalist race.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Spartans open with Albion — The University of Dubuque men’s lacrosse team has drawn Albion (Mich.) in the first round of the NCAA Division III national tournament, and the teams meet today at 3 p.m. in Albion, Mich.
The Spartans (12-7) and the Britons (14-4) both won their respective conference titles this season. The winner advances to the second round on Saturday or Sunday.
PREP BASEBALL
East Dubuque 3, Sterling Newman Central 2 — At Clinton, Iowa: Sam Huntington went 3-for-4 and drilled two doubles as the Warriors won over Sterling Newman at the home of the Clinton LumberKings.
Galena 14, Benton/Shullsburg 1 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: John Wubben had three hits and Joey Heller drove in three runs as the Pirates cruised.
Potosi/Cassville 10, Belmont 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Robbie Roe tossed a complete game three-hitter as the co-op blanked Belmont.
Mineral Point 5, Southwestern 3 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Pointers used a four-run sixth inning to surge to victory over the Wildcats.
PREP SOFTBALL
Belmont 7, Potosi/Cassville 5 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Braves rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to pull out a win from the co-op.
Boscobel 6, Cuba City 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Gretta Grassel hit a double, a home run and tossed a two-hitter in the circle as the Bulldogs shut down the Cubans.
Benton/Shullsburg 7, Darlington 5 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Hannah Reints delivered a double and Camden Russell struck out five for the win in the circle to lead the co-op.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Iowa City West 7, Dubuque Hempstead 3 — At Iowa City: The Class 3A No. 15-ranked Mustangs (8-5) couldn’t slow down the Trojans’ offense.
Clayton Ridge 3, Northeast Goose Lake 1 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Haley Rork scored two goals as the Eagles won on the road.
BOYS PREP TRACK
Tri-op wins gold — At Milledgeville, Ill.: Dawson Feyen won the 100, long jump and triple jump to help lead the Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge track team to 113 points and the team title on Monday at the eight-team Milledgeville Missile Invite. Lebron Ransom won the 1,600 for the tri-op.