Cole Navigato scored 14 points, Rowan McGowen added 12 points and Griffen Clark chipped in 11 as the Loras College men’s basketball team earned its first win of the season, 67-65, over Edgewood College on Monday night in Madison, Wis.
David Grintjes added nine points off the bench for the Duhawks (1-1), who scored 40 points in the paint and rallied from a 36-30 halftime deficit by holding Edgewood (2-2) to 29 points in the second half.
The Duhawks used a 10-0 run in the second half to seize control, and led until Edgewood tied the game with 3:17 remaining. McGowen hit a pair at the free-throw line before sinking a trey, but the Eagles pulled within one with 30 seconds left.
McGowen drew a foul and went to the line with 17 seconds remaining, hitting a free-throw to make the score 67-65 before Edgewood got two shot attempts off in the closing seconds with a chance to win or tie it, but the Duhawks held strong and secured the win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seneca 49, Platteville 47 — At Platteville, Wis.: Devin Digman scored 16 points, Isaac Vorwald dropped 10 points and Wyatt Heer netted nine, but the Hillmen’s second-half rally fell short to Seneca.
Hillsboro 62, Iowa-Grant 58 — At Livingston, Wis.: Isaac Hill scored 20 points, Alex Popple added 18 and Isaiah Zingg chipped in 11, but the Panthers couldn’t quite complete the rally in the second half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boscobel 55, Weston 38 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Ersa Knowles exploded for 23 points, Sarah Knowles added 14 points, and the Bulldogs blew open the game in the second half.