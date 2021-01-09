Nathan Donovan delivered when his team needed him the most.
Donovan scored all 13 of his points in the second half, and Dubuque Wahlert rallied out of an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 53-50, on Friday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Duke Faley added 11 points and Carson Cummer 10 for the Golden Eagles, who trailed, 23-12, at the break. Wahlert chipped away at the deficit and trailed, 37-34, entering the final period.
Dubuque Hempstead 86, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 52 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Michael Duax led the way with 24 points, Jamari Smith had 23 and Cameron Fens chipped in 12, and the Mustangs routed the J-Hawks.
Dubuque Senior 54, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 49 — At Nora Gym: Cain McWilliams led the Rams with 15 points, Jim Bonifas added 12 and Max Link had 11, and Senior improved to 2-4 overall.
Western Dubuque 49, Linn-Mar 40 — At Marion, Iowa: Nick Bryant scored 19 points, Carson Schute added 10, and the Bobcats continued their strong season with a win over the Lions.
Monticello 64, Cascade 29 — At Cascade, Iowa: Cass Hoffman and Eli Green scored six points apiece to lead the balanced Cougars, but Monticello outscored Cascade, 42-19, in the second half to secure a win.
Edgewood-Colesburg 67, Alburnett 51 — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Vikings used a 42-16 run spanning the middle quarters to roll past the Pirates.
Benton 63, Shullsburg 54 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Dominick Cummins scored 20 points, Nick Brant had 17 and Chad Haffele 13, and the Zephyrs eased past the Miners in Six Rivers West Conference action.
Boscobel 67, Iowa-Grant 54 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Tarek Fischer scored 17 points, Rylee Bray added 14 and Amari Asamoah and Nathan Beck had 12 apiece as the Bulldogs (3-6) beat the Panthers. Alex Popple scored 18 points to lead Iowa-Grant (2-6).
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 52, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 50 — At Moody Gym: Carleigh Hodgson scored 19 points as the Mustangs edged the J-Hawks.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 60, Dubuque Senior 45 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Josie Potts scored 15 points and Anna Kruse had 10 to pace the Rams, but Kennedy used a 25-5 first-quarter run to take control of the game.
Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Dubuque Wahlert 46 — At Wahlert Gym: Mary Kate King scored 16 points and Emma Donovan had 13 to lead the Golden Eagles, but the Warriors outscored Wahlert, 38-23, over the middle quarters to earn the victory.
Linn-Mar 48, Western Dubuque 37 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Lions fought to an 11-point victory over the Bobcats in their Mississippi Valley Conference contest.
Solon 43, Dyersville Beckman 40 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Spartans slipped past the Trailblazers in their WaMaC Conference game.
Cascade 30, Monticello 22 — At Cascade, Iowa: Alyssa Lux scored 11 points, Ally Hoffman added 10, and the Cougars beat the rival Panthers.
Bellevue Marquette 63, Cedar Valley Christian 16 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Delaney Banowetz scored a game-high 23 points, Holly Kremer added 17, and the Mohawks (4-6) romped to a homecoming victory over Cedar Valley Christian.
Bellevue 60, Northeast 37 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Comets cruised to a road victory over the Rebels.
Maquoketa Valley 58, Starmont 20 — At Arlington, Iowa: The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Wildcats cruised to a victory over Starmont.
Alburnett 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 37 — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Pirates cruised past the Vikings in their Tri-Rivers Conference matchup.
Clayton Ridge 48, South Winneshiek 43 — At Calmar, Iowa: The Eagles clipped South Winneshiek for an Upper Iowa Conference road victory.
Darlington 49, Southwestern 45 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Laura Sturtz scored 15 points, Cori Golackson added 10, and the Redbirds squeaked past the Wildcats on Thursday night.
BOYS PREP BOWLING
Cedar Rapids Washington 2,834; Dubuque Wahlert 2,810 — At Cherry Lanes: Ben Vaassen threw a 430, Will Kamentz added a 411 and Carter Hancock had 406 to lead the Golden Eagles, but the Warriors held on for a tight victory.
Bellevue 3,330; Maquoketa 2,891 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Logan Kloser rolled a 497 series, Dawson Weber added a 483 and River Schiefer a 481, and the Comets rolled past the Cardinals on Thursday. Kyler Biedler led Maquoketa with a 443 series.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Dubuque Wahlert 2,535; Cedar Rapids Washington 2,315 — At Cherry Lanes: Natalie Kelzer led the Golden Eagles with a 392 series, Lola Grap added a 367 and Hannah Busch rolled 350, and Wahlert beat the Warriors in their Mississippi Valley Conference dual.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2,892; Dubuque Hempstead 2,614 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Libby Leach rolled a 190-214—404 series to lead the Mustangs in a loss to the Saints.
Maquoketa 2,217; Bellevue 1,677 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Alex Thomas rolled a 375 series to lead the Cardinals to a victory over the Comets on Thursday. Hailey Olszewski rolled a 306 to lead Bellevue.