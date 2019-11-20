For the Clarke University women’s basketball team, it’s all about what’s next.
Coming off the most successful season in program history that ended in the NAIA national quarterfinals, the Pride and third-year coach Courtney Boyd are determined to continue progressing as a national contender in 2019-20.
“Once you get to the next season, it doesn’t matter what you did in the past,” Boyd said. “You have to get better because teams know who you are. We rode that wave out and we still remember it, but knowing that this year we have to come ready. This year, nobody cares and we have to show up every night.”
The NAIA No. 19-ranked Pride faced their biggest challenge of the early season on Wednesday in a battle of unbeatens with No. 12 Central Methodist.
But with starting guard and Western Dubuque grad Morgan Pitz suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter and fellow starting guard and East Dubuque High alum Skylar Culbertson held to 23 minutes due to foul trouble, Clarke struggled to get into an offensive groove. The Pride hung close with the Eagles to the final horn in an 87-79 loss at the Kehl Center.
Averaging 14.8 points per game, Pitz will be evaluated today with the hope it’s just a sprain and that she can return soon.
“Morgan’s our floor general,” Boyd said. “So when she’s out and Sky is in foul trouble, it’s a hard thing to do. Knowing Morgan’s farm toughness, she’ll be back before we know it.”
Clarke junior forward Makenna Haase was a force all night for the Pride (5-1, 1-1 Heart of America Conference), battling through constant double teams for game-highs of 30 points and 15 rebounds.
“I’m just trying to get my younger teammates involved because if there’s two people on me, someone else is open,” Haase said. “I’m just hoping everybody can get an opportunity with the ball. I guess it’s just a combination of taking a breath, letting them setup and then making my move, or going right away before another person gets there. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t.”
The 6-foot-1 native of Appleton, Wis., recently moved into eighth all-time in program history in career points and extended her total to 1,208 with her performance against the Eagles (5-0, 2-0).
“I don’t even know the secret to be honest, but I’m just glad she’s on our team,” Boyd said. “Every one of her moves is tough. When we have other players that can score, you see teams forget their game plan in the second half and that’s when she really steps up.”
The Eagles took the lead for good a couple minutes into the first quarter. The Pride cut it to 59-57 late in the third, but couldn’t retake the lead. Tina Ubl added 22 points and 10 rebounds for Clarke.
“I think we’ll be motivated,” Haase said. “There’s a lot young girls on here that don’t know what it’s like to play real tough competition. I think we’ll use this as motivation and we’ll learn from this.”