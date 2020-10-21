Dubuque Wahlert qualified both of its cross country teams for the Iowa Class 3A state meet next week in Fort Dodge from a qualifying meet today in Monticello.
The Golden Eagles’ girls team won the team title with 26 points, easily outdistancing Davenport Assumption’s 57 and Solon’s 73. Gabby Moran won the individual title in 18:58, while the Eagles also placed Alix Oliver (2nd), Ellie Meyer (4th), Ellie Kirby (6th) and Alana Duggan (13th) inside the top-15 to grab individual spots.
Solon took the boys title with 48 points, followed by West Delaware (77) and Wahlert (85). The top three teams advance.
Individual qualifiers included Wahlert’s Nathan Munshower (4th) and Carter Hancock (7th), as well as West Delaware’s Cael Meyer (6th), Blake Smith (11th) and Tyger Vaske (14th). The top 15 individuals advance to state.