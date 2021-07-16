The rigors of the Mississippi Valley Conference served Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque well this baseball season.
The Golden Eagles and Bobcats earned the top two seeds in the eight-team Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 tournament, which begins tonight, after playing predominantly 4A schedules. And both will be looking for trips to state after making the big dance in recent seasons.
Here is a capsule look at the substate, with statistics courtesy of Varsity Bound:
Friday’s quarterfinals — No. 8 Vinton-Shellsburg (1-26) vs. No. 1 Dubuque Wahlert (26-9) at Petrakis Park, 7 p.m.; No. 5 Maquoketa (18-13) at No. 4 Decorah (24-5), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Monticello (15-12) at No. 2 Western Dubuque (16-17), 7 p.m.; No. 6 West Delaware (16-17) at No. 3 Independence (21-12), 7 p.m.
Next week — The semifinals will take place Monday for the right to play in Wednesday’s final for a berth in the eight-team state tournament the following week at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.
Wahlert offensive leaders — Tommy Specht (jr., .439, 25-for-57, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 14 RBIs, 11 walks), Jake Brosius (sr., .382, 47-for-123, 8 doubles, 5 triples, 13 home runs, 47 RBIs, 21 walks, 21-for-25 stolen bases), Jack Walsh (soph., .375, 36-for-96, 6 doubles, 24 RBIs, 26 walks), Ryan Brosius (soph., .373, 25-for-67, 6 doubles, 3 triples, 13 RBIs, 13 walks, 18-for-18 stolen bases), Ben Freed (jr., .346, 18-for-52, 6 doubles, 14 RBIs, 10 walks), Jared Walter (sr., .327, 36-for-110, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 28 RBIs, 21 walks), Landon Stoll (sr., .303, 33-for-109, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 16 RBIs, 13-for-16 stolen bases), Aaron Savary (jr., .303, 30-for-99, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs, 28 RBIs, 11 walks), Garrett Kadolph (jr., .299, 20-for-67, 2 doubles, 11 RBIs), Sam Besler (sr., .278, 10-for-36), Derek Tauber (sr., .264, 19-for-72, 5 doubles, 11 RBIs), Luke Heying (sr., .240, 12-for-50, 6 RBIs).
Wahlert pitching leaders — Savary (6-1, 1.52 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 46 innings), Zach Callahan (soph., 2-0, 1.56 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 18 innings), Walsh (3-0, 1.80 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 11 2/3 innings), Tauber (3-1, 2.53 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 19 1/3 innings), Walter (3-3, 2.61 ERA, 54 innings, 48 1/3 innings), Ryan Brosius (3-2, 3.30 ERA, 6 strikeouts, 23 1/3 innings), Stoll (3-2, 3.41 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 41 innings).
Wahlert outlook — Wahlert finished the season at No. 5 in the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll. No. 10 Decorah is the only other ranked team in the substate. The Golden Eagles outscored their opponents, 277-140, this season while hitting .327 as a team and posting a team 2.75 ERA. Wahlert went 4-1 the past two weeks, but it had a doubleheader against Cedar Rapids Kennedy and a single game with Dyersville Beckman all rained out. The Eagles went 5-0 against teams in the substate. That includes a sweep of Western Dubuque and single wins over West Delaware, Monticello and Independence. The Eagles have reached the summer state tournament seven times, including three straight beginning in 2015 under head coach Kory Tuescher. Wahlert will play a rare postseason doubleheader at Petrakis: The Eagles host Vinton-Shellsburg at 7 p.m. after Dubuque Hempstead meets Bettendorf in a Class 4A opener at 5 p.m. Both city schools earned No. 1 seeds in their substates. Specht is not expected to play for the Eagles after opting to spend the last six weeks of the season playing travel ball and participating in national showcase events as the top prospect in Iowa in his graduating class.
Western Dubuque offensive leaders — Sawyer Nauman (sr., .549, 50-for-91, 19 doubles, 11 home runs, 56 RBIs, 26 walks), Bryn Vantiger (jr., .364, 36-for-99, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 16 RBIs, 17 walks), Jayden Siegert (sr., .314, 32-for-102, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 23 RBIs, 11 walks), Tucker Nauman (jr., .312, 30-for-96, 6 doubles, 21 RBIs), Jake Goodman (fr., .284, 25-for-88, 6 doubles, 1 home run, 7 RBIs, 15 walks, 15-for-16 stolen bases), Tyler Weidenbacher (sr., .258, 24-for-93, 3 doubles, 17 RBIs), Isaac Then (soph., .250, 17-for-68, 2 doubles, 12 RBIs), Garrett Baumhover (sr., .230, 23-for-100, 5 doubles, 15 RBIs, 10-for-11 stolen bases), Nick Bryant (jr., .181, 17-for-94, 4 doubles, 12 RBIs).
Western Dubuque pitching leaders — Ryan Klostermann (soph., 5-1, 1.62 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 34 2/3 innings), Collin Reuter (sr., 1-1, 2.38 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 17 2/3 innings), Tucker Nauman (2-2, 3.06 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 32 innings), Ryker Staudenmaier (jr., 3-2, 3.69 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 43 2/3 innings), Baumhover (1-2, 4.62 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 30 1/3 innings), Goodman (0-3, 4.81 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 16 innings), Byrant (1-2, 5.68 ERA, 10 strikeouts, 12 1/3 innings), Then (2-4, 6.27 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 22 1/3 innings).
Western Dubuque outlook — The Bobcats scored 204 runs and posted a .302 team batting average, but they also allowed 172 runs and had a 4.02 team ERA. All but eight of their regular-season games came against Class 4A programs. Western Dubuque went 0-3 against this substate field, but that included two one-run losses at Wahlert and a one-run loss to West Delaware. The Bobcats have lost four straight heading into the tournament but had four games washed out in the last week and a half, so they will have to shake off some rust. The Bobcats have reached the summer state tournament five times, all under coach Casey Bryant, and last played in the big dance in 2019.
Maquoketa offensive leaders — Kannon Coakley (sr., .490, 48-for-98, 20 doubles, 2 triples, 3 home runs, 38 RBIs, 13 walks), Hunter Manning (jr., .358, 39-for-109, 5 doubles, 4 triples, 13 RBIs, 11 walks), Caide Steffen (jr., .345, 29-for-84, 12 doubles, 2 home runs, 20 RBIs), Payton Mangler (sr., .337, 32-for-95, 9 doubles, 29 RBIs, 16 walks), Daniel Coyle (sr., .291, 23-for-79, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 17 RBIs, 16 walks), Kasey Coakley (soph., .280, 28-for-100, 5 doubles, 13 RBIs, 11 walks), Sean Swanson (jr., .250, 10-for-40, 3 doubles, 5 RBIs), Mitchell Roeder (jr., .244, 22-for-90, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 17 RBIs), Kaleb Whaley (sr., 19-for-79, 5 doubles, 15 RBIs, 21 walks).
Maquoketa pitching leaders — Kasey Coakley (5-1, 2.62 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 37 1/3 innings), Mangler (5-3, 2.95 ERA, 34 strikeouts, 38 innings), Owen Powers (jr., 5-3, 3.34 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 44 innings), Roeder (1-4, 3.34 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 35 2/3 innings), Logan Skladzien (sr., 1-0, 4.39 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 22 innings).
Maquoketa outlook — The Cardinals outscored opponents, 193-190, this season while hitting .303 as a team and posting a 4.24 ERA. After a five-game winning streak, Maquoketa finished the season 2-3 over the last two weeks. The Cardinals went 6-1 against the substate field, including sweeps of Vinton-Shellsburg and Independence, a split with West Delaware and a win over Monticello. Maquoketa has been to state only once, but the Cardinals won a state championship in 1983.
West Delaware offensive leaders — Isaac Fettkether (jr., .347, 35-for-101, 4 doubles, 13 RBIs, 14 walks), Conner Funk (jr., .321, 34-for-106, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 16 RBIs, 20 walks), Tyrus Werner (soph., .304, 14-for-46, 1 double, 5 RBIs), Logan Woellert (sr., .302, 26-for-86, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 10 RBIs, 10 walks), Jared Voss (sr., .279, 17-for-61, 3 doubles, 1 home run, 9 RBIs), Kyle Cole (jr., .267, 28-for-105, 1 double, 3 triples, 1 home run, 17 RBIs, 15 walks), Will Ward (soph., .262, 28-for-107, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 15 RBIs, 14 walks), Lukas Meyer (jr., .247, 21-for-85, 8 doubles, 13 RBIs, 10 walks), Luke Kehrli (jr., .235, 23-for-98, 6 doubles, 7 home runs, 31 RBIs, 20 walks).
West Delaware pitching leaders — Funk (1-3, 2.33 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 39 innings), Cole (3-2, 2.41 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 32 innings), Peyton Aldrich (soph., 4-1, 2.68 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 31 1/3 innings), Kehrli (3-1, 2.78 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 22 2/3 innings), Voss (1-2, 3.13 ERA, 14 strikeouts, 15 2/3 innings), Woellert (2-4, 3.47 ERA, 26 strikeouts, 34 1/3 innings), Robert Reeder (jr., 0-2, 3.73 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 20 2/3 innings), Meyer (3-2, 5.25 ERA, 24 strikeouts, 32 innings).
West Delaware outlook —The Hawks outscored their opponents, 184-160, and hit .266 as a team while posting a 3.28 team ERA. The Hawks edged Western Dubuque, 2-1, on Monday after losing three of their last four. Independence swept West Delaware, 2-1 and 9-3, on July 8. They split with Maquoketa, beat Monticello and lost to Wahlert in games against substate foes. The Hawks have been to state seven times, but not since 2008.