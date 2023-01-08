Nicole McDermott scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her third double-double in five games as Clarke beat Evangel, 66-50, on Saturday in Springfield, Mo.
Tina Ubl scored 20 points and Taylor Haase had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Pride (13-2, 7-2 Heart of America).
UW-Stout 72, UW-Platteville 61 — At Menomonie, Wis.: Brynlee Nelson scored 18 points and Allison Wokatsch added 11, but the Pioneers (8-7, 1-3 WIAC) lost to Stout.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Central 83, Loras 71 — At Pella, Iowa: Ali Sabet scored a team-high 21 points, Jared Pearson added 13 and Tyler Bass 11, but the Duhawks (10-4, 4-1 American Rivers Conference) fell to the Dutch.
Evangel 81, Clarke 60 — At Springfield, Mo.: Anthony Eddy scored 15 points, Chandler Dean added 13, but the Pride (7-7, 2-6 Heart) lost to Evangel.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duhawks 6th — At Louisville, Ky.: Loras beat TCNJ, 16-15, in the consolation semifinals at the NWCA Division III National Duals before losing to Baldwin Wallace, 23-20, in the fifth-place match. UW-Platteville finished in 14th place while Dubuque was 18th.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beckman Catholic 66, Durant 41 — At Durant, Iowa: Eli Kluesner scored 23 points, Padraig Gallagher added 15 and Aiden Wessels 12, and the Trailblazers (6-4) beat Durant.
BOYS WRESTLING
Bobcats 3rd — At Marion, Iowa: Joe Hirsch won by fall in the final match to lift Western Dubuque to a 36-35 win over LeMars in the third-place match at the Linn-Mar Duals. The Bobcats also beat Marion (62-6) and Clear Creek-Amana (37-30) and lost to Mount Vernon (57-12).
Golden Eagles 3rd — At Elkader, Iowa: Jerren Gille (126) and Andrew Slaght (195) won individual championships, Brody Schmidt (152) and Michael Bormann (220) finished runners-up, and Dubuque Wahlert finished third at the Central Invitational. Erik Flores (106) and Gannon Jaster (220) won titles for Clayton Ridge.
Rams 6th — At Cresco, Iowa: Beau Healey (160) and Cohen Pfohl (285) each finished as runners-up to help Dubuque Senior to sixth place at the Flanagan Invitational.
Wildcats claim 2 titles — At Delhi, Iowa: Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Bietz (195) and Brady Davis (220) won titles, and Aiden Salow was runner-up at 285 at the Farr Jebens Invitational. Ryan Funke was runner-up at 182 for Beckman Catholic. Brady Kennedy (170) and Garrett Kluesner (195) took third for Western Dubuque’s junior varsity.
Comets crown 2 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: Bellevue’s Jack Hiland won the 220 title and Casey Tath (160) and Ryder Michels (285) both took second at the Northeast Tournament. Maquoketa’s Spencer Martin won the 152 title.
Hawks take 2nd — At Van Horne, Iowa: Will Ward won the 195-pound championship to run his record to 23-0 and to lead West Delaware to a runner-up finish at the Jerry Eckenrod Invitational.
Cougars place 10th — At Riverside, Iowa: Cascade’s Brock Morris (113) and Ty Frasher (152) placed third at the Gary Curtis Invitational to lead the Cougars to a 10th-place finish.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Mustangs, Bobcats each crown 4 — At Eldridge, Iowa: Kendra Rohner (130D), Annabel Blanchard (140B), Kenadi Frederick (155F) and Alyssa Westhoff (235C) won titles for Dubuque Hempstead at the North Scott Tournament. Western Dubuque’s Grace Murphy (100B), Hailey Lindecker (120D), Josie Jecklin (155) and Adriana Shepherd (235) also won championships.
HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY
Dubuque 3, Mason City 1 — At Dubuque Ice Arena: Tyler White scored a goal and assisted on two others as the Saints rallied from an early deficit in Midwest High School Hockey League play. Cody Sweeney and Carter Kerkenbush added goals, and Brayden Schilling had a pair of assists in support of winning goalie Jack Leverton, who made 35 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.