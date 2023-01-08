Nicole McDermott scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her third double-double in five games as Clarke beat Evangel, 66-50, on Saturday in Springfield, Mo.

Tina Ubl scored 20 points and Taylor Haase had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Pride (13-2, 7-2 Heart of America).

