Tye Hardin
Tye Hardin scored 29 points last Tuesday in helping Maquoketa knock off previously unbeaten Bellevue.

Maquoketa junior Tye Hardin enjoyed a career night in the Cardinals’ signature win over Bellevue last Tuesday.

The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week scored a career-high 29 points while adding six assists and six rebounds to help the Cardinals (5-2) hand Iowa Class 1A No. 4 Bellevue its first defeat of the boys basketball season.

