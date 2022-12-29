Maquoketa junior Tye Hardin enjoyed a career night in the Cardinals’ signature win over Bellevue last Tuesday.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week scored a career-high 29 points while adding six assists and six rebounds to help the Cardinals (5-2) hand Iowa Class 1A No. 4 Bellevue its first defeat of the boys basketball season.
Hardin, a first-team all-WaMaC Conference selection last season, leads Maquoketa in scoring with 19 points per game. This is the Cardinals’ first season as a member of the River Valley Conference.
“Tye’s confidence has grown so much since last season, and he has turned into a great leader,” Maquoketa head coach Matt Hartman said. “He also leads us on defense. We put him on the opponents’ best player, and he has been solid all season for us.”
Hardin saw limited time as a freshman on the varsity before leading the team in scoring as a sophomore with 10.4 points per game.
“The hard work in the offseason has definitely paid off,” Hardin said. “Last year, I was a little more timid as a leader, but I understand my role this season and I have gained confidence in my game.”
Hardin also leads the Cardinals in rebounds with 6.4 per game.
“Tye does a little bit of everything for us, and he just continues to improve,” Hartman said. “He works extremely hard, and he’s been a pleasure to coach.”
During Tuesday’s game against Bellevue, Hardin’s offensive spark helped give the Cardinals the edge against the highly ranked Comets.
“We were struggling offensively in the first half, and Tye stepped up and carried our offense,” Hartman said.
Added Hardin: “I’m surrounded by good teammates, and they did a great job of finding me. Anyone on our team can score, and we don’t care about the individual stats. We have a good team and we’re excited about what we can do this season.”
Hardin, who also competes in baseball and track and field, was a state qualifier in the high jump.
“He’s very athletic and is always doing something,” Hartman said. “He’s a good student and just a good kid overall. We are excited to have him and the rest of the junior class back for another season.”
