When Aaron Kluesner decided to give bowling a shot during his freshman year, he tested just about every style out there.
And immediately, he gravitated toward the two-handed throwing motion that has gained in popularity in recent years but somewhat befuddles long-time coaches.
It looks a little funky, but it works. And on Friday, the Dubuque Wahlert senior rolled a high series of 225-220—445 in a 2,845-2,421 Mississippi Valley Conference loss to Western Dubuque at Cherry Lanes.
“I saw it, tried it out, and it was just fun,” Kluesner said. “I took that feeling of enjoyment and pursued it as far as I could. I learned a lot by watching YouTube videos and worked on it as much as I could, and now I’m getting a lot more consistent with it.
“It’s a little tough, especially because coaches aren’t familiar with the style. They even said, ‘I’m not sure how much we can help you.’ But, fortunately, (Wahlert volunteer assistant) Jeff Kamentz learned a little bit about it and taught me as best as he could to help me improve.”
Western Dubuque jumped to a 1,919-1,672 lead through individuals behind Jude Ludwig, who fired a 198-244—442. The Bobcats also scored with Ethan Potter (437), Nick Sweeney (358), Aidan Besler (355) and Carsten Bahl (327), while Nolan Vaske’s 312 didn’t factor in the scoring.
The Bobcats padded their lead with Baker games of 158, 217, 161, 220 and 170.
“We’ve been bowling really well, which gives us a little confidence going into the tournament in a few weeks,” Ludwig said. “Hopefully, we have a shot to win it this year. If we keep doing what we’ve been doing — bowling 3,100s — that gives us a pretty good shot.
“We didn’t bowl as well as we have been today, but the conditions were a little tougher. But we’ll pick it back up next week. I really like that we’ve all bonded together as a team. We’re all friends, which makes it a lot more fun when you’re bowling.”
Wahlert also got a 349 from Brevin Hawkinson and a 347 from Brendan Poirier, while Ethan Spahn (266) and Pierce Oberfoell (265) also scored. Luke Zimmerman’s 239 did not factor in the scoring. The Golden Eagles shot Baker games of 155, 156, 125, 175 and 138.
The Western Dubuque girls also jumped to a big lead after individuals behind Olivia Thul, who led all scorers with a 155-183—338. Baylee Neyen added a 329, followed by Kirsten Butcher (326), Claire McGrane (325) and Megan Vaske (313), while Addie Kress’ 299 did not factor in the team score. Western Dubuque shot Baker games of 181, 138, 160, 158 and 145.
“We just need to relax, have fun and bowl our game, and that’s what we did tonight,” Thul said. “When we’re not having fun, we usually don’t bowl well.”
Theresa Kircher led Wahlert with a 179-151—330, followed by Emma Kelzer (320), Katelyn Vaassen (294), Kenna Wolbers (265) and Brooke Wuebker (198). The Eagles shot Baker games of 129, 118, 104, 134 and 160.
