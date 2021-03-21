Hobie Hedquist made a career-high 33 saves on Saturday night to earn an overtime bonus standings point for the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
Erik Middendorf’s goal with 69 seconds remaining in the extra session lifted the USHL-leading Chicago Steel to a 3-2 victory in Geneva, Ill. Chicago earned the weekend sweep after pulling away for a 7-3 decision Friday night in Dubuque.
Middendorf jumped on a failed clearing attempt in the Dubuque zone and moved the puck to Matt Coronato in the right corner. Coronato quickly returned the puck to Middendorf, who squeezed the puck through Hedquist’s legs for the game-winner.
Matt Savoie forced the extra session by scoring his 11th goal of the season at the 10:53 mark of the third period. Robert Cronin pick-pocketed Jack Bar in the neutral zone, entered the zone and dropped the puck for Stephen Halliday to carry into the left faceoff circle. Halliday centered the puck to Savoie in the right circle, and Savoie wired a shot just inside the left goal post.
The Steel opened the scoring with 56 seconds remaining in the first period. Sean Farrell, the USHL point leader, circled in the Dubuque zone before finding Ian Moore for a backdoor tap-in.
Ian Pierce tied the game at 14:14 of the second period with his seventh of the season. Connor Kurth corralled a loose puck in the neutral zone and headmanned it to Kenny Connors on the left wing. Connors found a charging Andrei Buyalsky for a shot, but Simon Latkoczy stopped it and Chicago defenseman Jake Livanavage made a blind attempt to clear that found Pierce, who quickly beat Latkoczy from the between the faceoff circles.
Chicago regained the lead on Jack Harvey’s seventh goal of the year at 1:48 of the third period. In all alone, he scored a Josh Doan- and Bar-assisted goal on his own rebound.
Latkoczy finished with 38 saves. Dubuque went 0-for-3 on the power play, and Chicago went 0-for-2.