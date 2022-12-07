12012022-wahlertvsmarionbball5-sg.JPG
Dubuque Wahlert’s Emma Donovan scored a team-high 14 points in the Golden Eagles’ 53-49 win over Iowa City High on Tuesday at Wahlert Gymnasium.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Emma Donovan scored a team-high 14 points and nine different players scored as Dubuque Wahlert held off Iowa City High, 53-49, on Tuesday night at Wahlert Gymnasium.

Maria Freed added 12 points for the Golden Eagles, who also got eight points from Claire Lueken and seven from Ruth Tauber.

