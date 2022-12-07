Emma Donovan scored a team-high 14 points and nine different players scored as Dubuque Wahlert held off Iowa City High, 53-49, on Tuesday night at Wahlert Gymnasium.
Maria Freed added 12 points for the Golden Eagles, who also got eight points from Claire Lueken and seven from Ruth Tauber.
Iowa City Liberty 83, Dubuque Hempstead — At North Liberty, Iowa: Camdyn Kay scored 17 points and Chandler Houselog added 12 to lead the Mustangs, but the Lightning surged to a victory.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 60, Western Dubuque 54 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Bobcats battled tough, but the Saints pulled out the victory.
Beckman Catholic 49, Northeast 32 — At Goose Lake, Iowa: The Trailblazers built a five-point halftime lead and then pulled away with a 19-7 third-quarter run to beat the Rebels.
Bellevue 58, Camanche 20 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored 22 points and Kalesia DeShaw added 18, and the Comets surged to victory after outscoring Camanche, 25-3, in the final quarter.
Bellevue Marquette 74, Lisbon 51 — At Lisbon, Iowa: The Mohawks rolled to a convincing victory over the Lions in Tri-Rivers Conference action.
Alburnett 56, Maquoketa Valley 33 — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Pirates rolled to a Tri-Rivers Conference win over the Wildcats.
Prairie du Chien 62, Fennimore 22 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Blackhawks routed the Golden Eagles in a non-conference matchup.
Galena 56, Southwestern 26 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Addie Hefel went off for 24 points, Gracie Furlong added 16 and Taylor Burcham 11, and the Pirates cruised past the Wildcats.
Dodgeville 56, Darlington 52 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Redbirds fell to the Dodgers in a non-conference tuneup.
River Ridge/Scales Mound 59, Milledgeville 15 — At Milledgeville, Ill.: Addison Albrecht scored 11 points and River Ridge/Scales Mound saw 11 different players score in a rout of the Missiles.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bellevue 60, Camanche 44 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets rolled to a victory over Camanche in their River Valley Conference contest.
Fennimore 47, Prairie du Chien 35 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles beat the Blackhawks in non-conference action.
Benton 54, Shullsburg 46 — At Benton, Wis.: The Zephyrs knocked off the Miners in a Six Rivers Conference contest.
River Ridge 78, Cassville 39 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Timberwolves overwhelmed the Comets in their Six Rivers Conference matchup.
Potosi 59, Highland 34 — At Highland, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen scored 25 points and Gavin Wunderlin added 13 as the Chieftains routed the Cardinals.
Scales Mound 65, Freeport Aquin 32 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Thomas Hereau scored 21 points to lead four Hornets in double figures, and Scales Mound improved to 7-0 with a blowout win over Aquin.
GIRLS BOWLING
Dubuque Senior 2,790; Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,408 — At Cherry Lanes: Jaquelyn Hochrein rolled a 192-234—426, and Alison Hedrick added a 392 series to lead the Rams over the Hawks.
BOYS BOWLING
Senior 2,743, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,642 – At Cherry Lanes: Michael Wlochal shot a 182-221—403 to lead the Rams, who also scored with Drake Reed (316), Cael Patters (359), Zachary Wlochal (373) and Matthew Poling (316). Senior added a 977 count in the Baker series.
BOYS SWIMMING
Dubuque Hempstead 111, Waterloo 59 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Kyle Powers won the 200- and 100-yard freestyles, while Brandon Decker took the 200 individual medley, Michael Rhett Gilbertson won the 500 and Mason Lemm won the 100 backstroke to pace the Mustangs. Hempstead also prevailed in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays with Powers swimming on both.
Linn-Mar 116, Dubuque Senior 49 — At Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center: Freshman William Fry posted Senior’s lone victory with a 2:13.38 in the 200-yard individual medley and finished second twice. Duncan Freund and Zack Heiar contributed to three runner-up swims.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 65, North Central 55 — At Platteville, Wis.: Ben Probst scored a game-high 23 points, Logan Pearson added 13 and Brad Nies had 10, and the Pioneers (5-4) pulled away in the second half to beat North Central.
