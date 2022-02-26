If the Loras College women finally wanted to knock down Wartburg for the American Rivers Conference indoor track & field championship, the opportunity laid right in front of them on Saturday.
With the Duhawks holding a three-point lead on the Knights entering the final event, the 4x400 relay, the Loras team would not let that opportunity slip away.
Stevie Lambe, Elayna Bahl, Marion Edwards and Alyssa Pfadenhauer set a conference indoor record time of 3:48.75, blazing past the Knights in more than 7 seconds to secure the program’s first-ever title at the A-R-C Indoor Track & Field Championships at the University of Dubuque’s A.Y. McDonald indoor track.
“It was exciting and a close race,” Pfadenhauer said. “We pulled it together as a team. We were confident and got it done. It’s so exciting.”
Knocking off Wartburg is not an easily attainable feat. The Knights are usually hoisting the indoor trophy and have done so a whopping 18 times.
But not this time.
“We know what we’re capable of and we went out and showed it,” said Bahl, a former Western Dubuque standout. “It was such a fun race. We knew we could do it, it came down to us, so let’s go finish it.”
Kassie Parker won the 3,000, 5,000 and mile to help the Duhawks hold off Wartburg for the title, 193-188. Dubuque finished third with 107.5 points.
“We had a feeling on projections and entries that it might come down to the 4x4,” Loras coach Matt Jones said. “I felt very confident in our group. I challenged them and told them that if we get to nationals in two weeks and get in the same situation, you’re going to have to show up when you’re tired and try to win a race. A great weekend for our program all together.”
Loras swept the championships, as the Duhawk men also topped Wartburg, 179-142, to earn the fourth indoor league title in program history. The win was closed with a remarkable comeback by Mike Jasa in the 4x400, rallying from a quarter-track length behind Wartburg and Nebraska Wesleyan to claim gold in 3:21.44.
The Spartans were also third in the men’s standings with 124.5 points.
“I knew there were a couple guys in front of me, but knew I could make it a close race,” Jasa said. “Wartburg’s always good. I just worried about my own thing and have always loved the 4x4 since high school. I just kept pushing and all of the emotions just kept me going. The women did a great job and it was awesome that we could come together and both win. Team effort all across the board.”
Parker set the conference indoor record in the 3,000, crossing the finish line in 9:42.59 – nearly 8 seconds better than the previous mark. Bahl brought home the women’s 60-meter hurdles title for the Duhawks with a facility record of 8.91 seconds.
Pfadenhauer broke another track record for Loras, running 56.02 seconds to claim the women’s 400 crown. Edwards earned the women’s 200 title for the Duhawks in 25.16 seconds.
“The first time in Loras history that the men and women have won it the same meet,” said Pfadenhauer, who was named women’s track co-MVP along with teammate Parker. “We’re pretty hyped for all of us on both the men’s and women’s teams.”
Parker won the mile for the Loras women in 4:58.63. Ryan Harvey captured the men’s mile for the Duhawks in a time of 4:09.11.
Loras’ Josh Smith broke the facility record in claiming the men’s 60-meter dash title in 6.86 seconds.
Jasa raced to the 800 title for the Loras men with a run of 1:53.74. The Duhawks’ Grace Alley captured the women’s triple jump in 11.79 meters and was named the women's field MVP.
Dubuque’s Cade Collier won the men’s weight throw in 17.31 meters.
Joe Freiburger, a former Western Dubuque prep standout, set a conference indoor record in winning the men’s 3,000 in a time of 8:16.55, almost 8 seconds better than the former record.
Wartburg’s Breya Christopher, a River Ridge (Ill.) High alum, won gold in the women’s high jump in 1.73 meters.