Basketball
Benton’s Eli Blaine goes up for a shot during the Zephyrs’ WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal against De Soto on Tuesday night in Benton, Wis.

BENTON, Wis. — The Benton defense held visiting De Soto to just four first-half field goals on 17% shooting from the field as the Zephyrs rolled to a 64-42 victory in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night at Benton High School.

The Zephyrs (17-8) advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal, where they will travel to No. 3-seed Southwestern.

