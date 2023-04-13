The Milwaukee Brewers selected the contract of Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea on Thursday and scheduled him to start on the mound later in the evening at San Diego, the team that originally drafted him in 2011.
He will face Nick Martinez in the opener of a four-game series at Petco Park. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. Central time.
Milwaukee signed the right-handed Rea to a free-agent contract in January and invited him to the Major League Baseball team’s spring training camp but did not place him on the 40-man roster until Thursday. In corresponding moves, the Brewers optioned right-handed pitcher Janson Junk to Triple-A Nashville and designated catcher Payton Henry for assignment.
Rea began the season at Nashville and has made a pair of starts against Louisville and at Memphis. In seven innings of work, Rea has allowed just two unearned runs on six hits while striking out nine and walking none. The 13-year-professional was not the pitcher of record in either start.
Last season, Rea went 5-6 with a 3.96 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 100 innings of work over 23 outings for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks in the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. He began the 2021 season in Fukuoka but returned to the United States in July because of the premature birth of his daughter.
Rea spent the tail end of the 2021 season with the Brewers organization and earned a call-up for the final weekend of the season. His last Major League appearance -- and only outing with the Brewers -- came in relief of Corbin Burnes on Oct. 2, 2021 at Los Angeles. He went six innings, allowed five earned runs on seven hits, walked none and struck out five and was not the pitcher of record in a loss to the Dodgers.
Originally a 12th-round selection of the Padres in 2011, he entered this season with a career Minor League Baseball record of 47-44 with a 3.67 ERA and 635 strikeouts in 745 2/3 innings over 176 games, including 142 starts. He has also gone 8-8 with a 4.90 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 36 Major League Baseball games with San Diego, Miami, the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee.
At this year’s big league spring training camp, Rea went 2-0 with a 6.23 ERA in three games over 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none while posting a 1.38 WHIP.
