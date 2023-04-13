Brewers Baseball
Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea poses for a picture at the Milwaukee Brewers’ photo day at spring training Feb. 22 in Phoenix.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers selected the contract of Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea on Thursday and scheduled him to start on the mound later in the evening at San Diego, the team that originally drafted him in 2011.

He will face Nick Martinez in the opener of a four-game series at Petco Park. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. Central time.

