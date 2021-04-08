Nobody likes a tie.
Certainly not after a bitter battle between rivals.
But that’s the way it went Wednesday.
Patrick Clancy gave Loras a first-half lead, but Dubuque’s Draek Littler scored an equalizer late in the second half as the teams battled to a 1-1 draw through two overtimes at Oyen Field.
Dubuque moved to 2-1-1 overall and in the American Rivers Conference, but it was another near-miss after nearly knocking off the Duhawks last season. The Spartans were leading, 4-0, in their 2019 contest before Loras rallied for a stunning 5-4 victory in overtime.
“Overall (a draw) was not what we wanted,” Littler said. “We just talked at halftime and we were like, ‘OK, this is our field, we’re not losing on this field. We’re going to come out and give everything we have.’
“That’s what we did. We capitalized and we were able to draw so we were happy with it. We were just hoping to put one more away.”
The tie snapped Loras’ two-game winning streak against its rival and marked the first draw between the programs since at least 2005. The Duhawks are now 2-0-2 overall and in the A-R-C.
Clancy’s goal on Wednesday capped a 39-minute stretch that saw both teams take turns racing up and down the field only to come away empty-handed each time.
Dubuque goalkeeper Brandon White made the first great save of the game, stopping a point-blank shot on a breakaway in the 17th minute. Loras keeper Seth Kurzynski made a nice save off a back-footed flick just 2 minutes later and White thwarted another prime Loras scoring chance with 25 minutes left in the half as he swooped in to intercept a cross.
The Duhawks finally broke through late in the half.
Kevin Kucaba crossed the ball on the counterattack into the box from the far left side of the field and the ball appeared to pass out of the danger zone before Clancy came flying in. The Chicago native connected with the ball in stride at the right corner of the 6-yard box and headed it past a diving White for a 1-0 lead with just less than 6 minutes left in the first half.
It all worked according to plan, Clancy said.
“Mike Brant played a great ball over to Kevin Kucaba, who has been swinging in some great balls the entire year, so I knew he was going to put in a great ball,” Clancy said. “My role in that system with the two strikers is to get into the box, get behind the defender, split the gap between the outside back and the center back and he put it right on a platter for me. I just had to guide it into the net.
“But, Mike Brant and Kevin Kucaba, great work from them.”
Loras had another solid scoring chance just before halftime, but the Duhawks’ free kick from a dangerous spot sailed untouched through the box.
The battle continued through a second half that seemed to get chippier as the game progressed --- there were five yellow cards issued and tempers nearly boiled over into a brawl after the match was over.
Dubuque’s Glorie Luwara forced a turnover and ripped a shot on the Loras goal about 8 minutes into the second half, but Kurzynski was able to tip the ball wide for a corner kick that was eventually cleared away. The Spartans had a dangerous free kick bounce harmlessly through the Loras penalty box moments later.
Loras was celebrating an insurance goal with 28:55 left, but only until they saw the assistant referee’s flag in the air for offsides.
It turned out to be an important sequence as Dubuque finally drew even with 7:43 left. Kurzynski mishandled a bouncing ball in the box and Littler was there for an easy tap-in to equalize.
“It’s a little bit of a sour taste given we were leading for the majority of the game, but we have to give hat’s off to them,” first-year Loras coach Steven McCarthy said. “They’re tough to play against. Very attacking, very direct, and they kind of wore us down there at the end and got us on a set play. So hat’s off to them for tying it. After the goal we had chances to win the game, and I think that’s all you can ask for is to have chances.”
Both teams threatened in the twin 10-minute overtime periods, but neither could convert.
After being outshot in the first half, 7-3, Dubuque finished with an 18-13 advantage, including four of the six shots in extra time. Seven of the Spartans’ shots were on target compared to four from the Duhawks.
White finished with three saves. Kurzynski had six.
“Our boys played really well. We created opportunities to go ahead and win the game,” Dubuque coach Brad Johnson said. “I thought we defended well; we played well in all phases. So, a tie is frustrating. But encouraging at the same time after conceding a goal and then being able to come back and tie it.
“I thought we made a good push once we did concede. We had the momentum, had some energy throughout the overtimes and, again, thought we had really good opportunities to go ahead and finish the game off. But two teams that obviously compete well against each other being in the same city. There’s a lot of pride on the line so always an exciting match, a fun match, and yeah, enjoyable.”