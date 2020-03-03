Emma Clancy and Morgan Bettcher will square off for the overall championship when the third annual Sedona Staffing Services Junior Big 10 reaches its conclusion Sunday morning at Creslanes.
Clancy won three matches on Sunday to advance out of the consolation bracket. She defeated Michael Wlochal, 727-673, in the quarterfinal before taking out fellow Dubuque Senior bowler Jared Lattner, 767-674, in the semifinals. Clancy then beat Kirsten Mitchell, 736-592, in the consolation final.
Clancy will have to defeat Bettcher twice to take the overall championship. The first match is slated for 11 a.m., and a second match would follow at noon if necessary.
Bettcher edged Mitchell, 628-620, in the winners’ bracket final a week ago.
Patterned after the prestigious men’s Budweiser Big 10, the Junior version follows a 64-bowler, double-elimination format and includes boys and girls ranging in age from 8 to 18, handicapped at 90 percent of 200. The tournament includes a total of $3,500 in prize money, awarded in smart fund scholarships. The winner will take home $1,400 and the runner-up $650.
AITCHISON, KAESBAUER HONORED FOR ACADEMICS
Cascade’s Alex Aitchison and Dubuque Hempstead’s Nick Kaesbauer are among the 27 players selected to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association’s academic all-state team.
The team was selected from a pool of 85 applicants. The players on the squad have an average ACT score of 27.6, a grade point average of 3.8 and average 14.4 points per game. The team includes 14 players who are ranked No. 1 in their graduating classes.
The academic all-state selections will be honored at halftime of the Iowa Class 4A state semifinals on Thursday, March 12 at Wells-Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
MIEHE COMPETES AT OLYMPIC TRIALS
Darlington, Wis., native Tyson Miehe ran a 2:28.24 this weekend to finish 127th at the United States Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta. He entered the event ranked 77th out of 265 competitors in the marathon.
Miehe won Wisconsin prep cross country state titles in 2011, 2012 and 2013 before moving onto the University of Wisconsin, where he helped the Badgers win 2016 and 2018 Big Ten championships. Miehe earned all-Big Ten honors in 2018 by placing 12th in the league meet.
He was inducted into the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame this past January. In December, he ran his first marathon in Sacramento, Calif., and posted a time of 2:16, which qualified him for the Olympic trials.
STATE BOWLING TO STAY AT CADILLAC LANES
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and the Iowa High School Athletic Association recently signed a contract with Cadillac XBC to have the three-day co-ed state bowling tournament remain in Waterloo through 2022.
Cadillac XBC has been the home of the state tournament since 2018. Prior to the move to Waterloo, Des Moines’ Plaza Lanes hosted the State Bowling Tournament since the IGHSAU sanctioned the sport in 2007. Bowling became a co-ed state tournament when the IHSAA sanctioned it in 2010.
CYCLONES COMING TO DUBUQUE
Iowa State’s annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour will return to Dubuque at noon on May 20 at Best Western Dubuque.
This year marks the 14th anniversary of the popular event for Cyclone fans of all ages. Iowa State student-athletes and head coaches, including Matt Campbell (football), Steve Prohm (men’s basketball), Bill Fennelly (women’s basketball), Christy Johnson-Lynch (volleyball) and Kevin Dresser (wrestling), as well as Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard and the Voice of the Cyclones, John Walters, will be on hand. The event is free and open to all friends and fans of the Cyclones.